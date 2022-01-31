ASCAP CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH DAILY CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTING PIVOTAL FIGURES IN BLACK MUSIC CULTURE ON @ASCAP AND @ASCAPURBAN SOCIAL MEDIA

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) reveals plans to celebrate this year's Black History Month with an interactive social media campaign. Beginning February 1, the campaign will highlight pivotal figures and works in Black music culture daily at 3PM ET/12PM PT on Instagram at @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban.

ASCAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP) (PRNewswire)

Daily posts will include fun facts, photos and reels that commemorate the impact of Black artists, songwriters and composers spanning decades and musical genres, including Stevie Wonder, Nat King Cole, Mary J. Blige, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Charley Pride, Louis Armstrong and more. Viewers will also be able to participate in interactive trivia questions via Instagram stories.

The campaign will kick off with a video introduction from up-and-coming songwriter/artist/producer/actor Tia P. and historian/singer/songwriter/producer TL Cross, and continue with weekly videos from one of the hosts. Viewers can tune in, test their knowledge and learn more about how ASCAP members have helped shape Black music history.

Additionally, ASCAP will present an Instagram Live conversation with A-list trumpeter Keyon Harrold, discussing his work, collaborations with artists such as JAY-Z, 50 Cent and Maxwell, and reflecting on meaningful moments in Black History. Stay tuned to @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban's social media for details or visit https://www.ascap.com/bhm2022 for more information.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

PRESS CONTACT:

Strategic Heights Media

Felicia Shand

felicia@strategicheights.com

James DeMarco

james@strategicheights.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASCAP