CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT ANNOUNCES NEW CULINARY RESIDENCY WITH 2 MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF TRISTAN BRANDT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is set to partner with Michelin-starred chef, Tristan Brandt, to introduce a new destination restaurant at the luxury wellness resort this spring.

Tristan Brandt (PRNewswire)

Deemed a spectacular culinary visionary whose signature modern French cuisine with Asian influences is best described as "artwork on the plate," the highly experienced, exuberantly honored, and well-traveled chef with two Michelin stars will oversee culinary operations for the new dining concept, with a world-class team already being assembled.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chef Brandt and look forward to dazzling guests with a brand new, elevated culinary experience this spring," said Patrick Fernandes, Executive Managing Director of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, whose experience collaborating with world-class chefs anticipates the rewards of the partnership. "Everything Chef Brandt has touched over his career has turned to gold, and we anticipate nothing less in Miami Beach. Our goal is to treat our guests to a fine dining experience that pushes every button, and that is exactly what Chef Brandt will bring to our resort's dining lineup."

With Michelin Guide partnering with Visit Florida to launch its first-ever Michelin Guide in the Sunshine State, the timing of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort's partnership with Chef Brandt couldn't be better. Indeed, the resort fully intends to promote the Chef's talent as it pursues Michelin stars of its own.

"After an international career that has taken me across Europe, into Asia, and over the wide-open sea, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to offer patrons a new culinary concept of my own creation at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort," said Chef Brandt of his first experience in the U.S. "Miami Beach is such a bustling market, with a number of superb restaurants and the Michelin Guide now knocking on doors to highlight the very best. With a ready supply of local ingredients from the land and the ocean, and enthusiastic clientele that treat the resort like their home away home, I can't wait to start and take this new dining experience – and Carillon – to the top."

Born and raised in the city of Mainz along the Rhine River in west-central Germany, Brandt's passion for cooking began at an early age. At just 12-years-old, he prepared his first three-course meal for his mother's birthday. The culinary career that soon followed took him to multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Germany, including work with Herbert Brockel* at Stage Husarenquartier in Erftstadt-Lechenich; Manfred Schwarz* at Schwarz Das Restaurant in Heidelberg; and Harald Wohlfahrt*** at Restaurant Schwarzwaldstube in Baiersbronn.

Since then, Brandt has worked with notable chefs including Michelin three-star chef Jean-Georges Klein at Restaurant L'Arnsbourg; Stefan Stiller** at Stiller's Restaurant and Cooking School in 2010; Jordi Cruz** at Restaurant ABaC in Barcelona, Spain; Christian Bau*** at Victor's Fine Dining in Perl-Nennig; among others. In 2013, Brandt assumed the role of Managing Director of Engelhorn Gastro GmbH in Mannheim, Germany, the start of a seven-year run overseeing a team 130 operating nine restaurants and bars including OPUS V, for which he was honored with two Michelin stars, and Le Corange, which has a Michelin star as well. During this time, he also published his first cookbook, Tristan Brandt – Restaurant in Mode, awarded a Gold Medal by Gastronomischen Akademie Deutschland (GAD) in 2019. Since 2020, Brandt has served as the Managing Director for the Restaurant 959 & Pino's Bar in Heidelberg. In addition, he launched "Epoca by Tristan Brandt" at Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort, which received 16 Gault & Millau Points in Switzerland.

For more information about Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, please visit https://www.carillonhotel.com/en.

*Link to Hi-Res Imagery:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8umn6t5xtdfrh12/AABGfQoMKxLI9VNbQlk5ebgda?dl=0

About Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Located along the white sand shores of Miami Beach, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort presents an authentic and specialized approach to health, wellness, and complete well-being. Exuding the "luxury of wellness," the resort focuses on aligning physical, mental, and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat, the largest spa & wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 sq. ft.), a one-of-a-kind Thermal Experience and a medical wellness division, personalized health retreats and services through the biostation at Carillon Miami, and more The resort features 150 spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, ranging in size from 720 – 1,200 sq. ft. An array of recreational activities are at guests' fingertips, access to the resort's two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools located throughout the property: the oceanfront Cabana Pool and the adult-only rooftop Atlantic Pool. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort promotes a path to discovery and provides tools for a healthier lifestyle extending beyond each guest's stay. In 2021, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort ranked within Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards as one of the "Top 15 Domestic Destination Spas," the only property in Florida, and was also named one of the "Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the United States" in Condé Nast Traveler's 34th annual 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The resort is committed to upholding the highest standards in health and safety and is a Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide destination. For more information, please visit www.carillonhotel.com.

About Tristan Brandt

Tristan Brandt (36) is a top chef, culinary consultant, and entrepreneur in the field of gourmet activities in Germany. He presents a modern French-based cuisine with Asian influences. He is also very well-known as a culinary artist who brings art to the plate. Tristan Brandt is a promoter of young talents, whom he trains and brings into his culinary projects. As for culinary stations, Tristan Brandt worked for MICHELIN-starred chefs such as Harald Wohlfahrt***, Dieter Müller***, Jean-Georges Klein***, Stefan Stiller**, Jordi Cruz**, Herbert Brockel* and Manfred Schwarz*. In 2013, he set another important culinary milestone as he started working for engelhorn Gastro GmbH as managing director and head chef for the gourmet restaurant OPUS V, for which he was awarded with 2 MICHELIN stars and 18 Gault&Millau points. At that time, he was Germany´s youngest 2-starred chef. In 2020, he started his own business as culinary consultant while working as Managing Director for Restaurant 959 & Pino´s Bar in Heidelberg (German) and as the patron for the gourmet restaurant, "Epoca by Tristan Brandt" at the 5 Star Superior Hotel Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort (Switzerland). In 2022, Tristan Brandt is delighted to expand his international culinary journey together with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. For more information visit: www.tristan-brandt.de/en.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Taylor Madigan

Account Supervisor

Hawkins International PR

taylor@hawkpr.com

412-508-2086

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (PRNewswire)

Red Head Shrimp with Roasted Broccoli at (PRNewswire)

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carillon Miami Wellness Resort