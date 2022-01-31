REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Informatica to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN Recognizes Informatica as a Cloud 100 Company for 2022 (PRNewswire)

CRN's Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

Informatica went public last year as a cloud-first, cloud-native company and launched the industry's first, end-to-end cloud data management platform, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) which was recognized as 2021's New Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group. Informatica partners with major cloud leaders like AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Databricks and works closely with major GSIs like Accenture, Deloitte, CapGemini and Cognizant globally to help customers successfully modernize to the cloud.

"We are truly honored to be named by CRN as a Top 100 Cloud company in 2022," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "I am extremely proud of the transformation we have been on as a cloud-first, cloud-native company and our continued growth as a cloud data management leader. Our Cloud ARR has grown 40% year-over-year on average (Q1 2021 to Q3 2021), a testament to our competitive differentiation and the power of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform to drive meaningful return on investment for our customers and strategic partners. Our channel partners are key to our continued success as we scale our cloud growth this year."

"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/the-100-coolest-cloud-computing-companies-of-2022.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica