FieldPulse and HazardCo Announce New Partnership

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldPulse, a powerful job management app for service providers, today announced its partnership with HazardCo, a top health and safety management company.

This strategic partnership brings together two leading systems that are revolutionising the way tradies do business. The partnership will feature comprehensive integrations for both the FieldPulse and HazardCo apps.

"FieldPulse's partnership with HazardCo provides a solution for health and workplace safety that no other job management software can compete with. We're very excited to begin this new chapter with the HazardCo team, and look forward to expanding our partnership offerings as FieldPulse continues to meet the wide-ranging needs of tradies everywhere," said Bobby Shuey, Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Strategy at FieldPulse.

FieldPulse users can now access their important SWMS documents via the FieldPulse app, while HazardCo users can utilise FieldPulse's job management software to better organise and structure their businesses.

Iain Dixon, Chief Executive at HazardCo says "Our goal is to help builders and tradies to feel confident they are keeping themselves, their crew, and their business safe. The new integration between HazardCo and FieldPulse brings health and safety tools into the daily job management process, making it faster and easier to complete H&S administration without cutting corners. We are pleased to be working with FieldPulse and know many trades will benefit from the end-to-end solution we can provide together."

This partnership is the latest milestone in FieldPulse's expansion into the APAC market. FieldPulse is a premier partner of Reece, Australia's largest plumbing supplier, providing users with a direct line to Reece's immense product catalog. With this latest partnership with HazardCo, FieldPulse expands its already growing list of products and services to best serve trade businesses around Australia and New Zealand.

FieldPulse CEO, Gabriel Pinchev, adds "We're excited to kick things off with HazardCo, as we continue to build on our vision of containing the entire customer workflow within FieldPulse."

About FieldPulse

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, FieldPulse is the premium field service management partner for tradies around the world. FieldPulse makes doing the valuable work of the trades easier, thanks to a robust feature set including one-click customer communication, quick and easy invoicing and quoting, simple job scheduling, and more.

About HazardCo

HazardCo is a digital health and safety management system trusted by more than 10,000 businesses across Australia and New Zealand. HazardCo is designed to help Builders and Trades get home safely at the end of every day, providing members with simple guided tools and the very latest health and safety advice.

