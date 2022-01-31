Graybar Names Richard King Vice President - Comm/Data and CIG Sales

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Richard S. King has been named Vice President - Comm/Data & Commercial, Institutional and Government (CIG) Sales, effective February 1, 2022.

King currently serves as Director Comm/Data Sales for Graybar's New York and Boston districts, a position he has held for the past 15 years. He joined Graybar in 1992 and advanced through roles in sales, strategic accounts and branch management. King holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Long Island University (LIU Post) and an MBA in Management from Iona College.

"We congratulate Rich on his promotion," said Graybar's Senior Vice President - Sales David G. Maxwell. "Over the course of his 29-year Graybar career, Rich has earned a reputation as an effective leader who focuses on our customers and achieves positive results. I look forward to working with him to accelerate our growth and develop innovative solutions for our comm/data and CIG customers."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

