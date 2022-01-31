The Habit Burger Grill Continues Its International Expansion With Fifth Location In Cambodia The Habit Burger Grill Opens in Chamkarmon, Cambodia on February 7th

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, The Habit Burger Grill fired up its grills in Santa Barbara California, and now the Southern California based restaurant will open its newest international location in Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The Habit, renowned for their award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, will open its doors at Kbal Thnol, Preah Norodom Blvd (41) Phnom Penh on February 7th!

"It is an honor to open our fifth Habit restaurant location in Cambodia in partnership with Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD. We look forward to serving the Phnom Penh community handcrafted, chargrilled food with California-fresh flavor, delivered with best-in-class hospitality," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

"The Habit Burger Grill is embarking on a bold expansion across Asia Pacific in the next five years and we are in discussions with potential franchisees to bring the brand to more countries. As part of the world's leading restaurant company, Yum! Brands, we bring a unique value proposition to our franchisees. The rapid growth in Cambodia showcases the international appeal of The Habit's food and brand." Said Yang Ming Ong, General Manager Asia Pacific at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it's been awarded various food-focused awards in the United States. At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, chargrilled over an open flame for unique smoky flavor, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Charburger was even named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014, and The Habit has been serving it exactly this way since 1969.

The Habit Burger Grill opened its first location in Cambodia in October 2020. This fifth location is the brand's first opening in Cambodia for 2022, with several more new locations already planned for the rest of the year.

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their already famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and Tenderloin steak. The Habit also has an incredible selection of sides to choose from as well as delicious handspun frozen treats. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD

Kampuchea Tela Company introduced the first petroleum retail in Cambodia in 1993 and today has a nationwide presence. Over the last ten years, the company has expanded into the retail, hospitality and food & beverage industries. Kampuchea Tela Company's philosophy of customer service with a local touch sets the company apart.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled Tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 320 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, seven in China and five in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

