Leading New York Trial Attorney Brendan J. Tully Joins Simon Greenstone Panatier as Shareholder

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international product liability plaintiffs trial lawyer Brendan J. Tully has joined the New York office of Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C., as a shareholder, expanding the trial firm's national caseload of product liability, catastrophic personal injury and mesothelioma litigation.

Brendan has spent over 15 years representing veterans, workers and families injured by asbestos products and dangerous chemicals. He also represents accident victims and people who have suffered catastrophic injuries as the result of medical malpractice. Brendan has garnered a national reputation for his work on asbestos-contaminated consumer product cases and international product liability cases.

He was the first attorney in New York state to secure a court win holding a company liable for asbestos contamination of cosmetic talcum powder products and regularly serves as lead trial attorney in complex personal injury trials. As a lead trial attorney, he has obtained some of the nation's largest recoveries for his clients.

Brendan has also been an innovator in international product liability cases and has represented mesothelioma victims from all over the world. In the U.S. and Europe, he has lectured on topics such as public health, asbestos litigation, trial advocacy and product liability litigation.

"Simon Greenstone Panatier has a national reputation for aggressive representation of seriously injured individuals against some of the largest corporations and law firms in the world. We have had groundbreaking success in multiple litigation areas including asbestos, cosmetic talcum powder, and dangerous pharmaceuticals including the scourge of highly addictive prescription opioids," said firm co-founder David Greenstone. "Brendan is a phenomenal addition to our team and this represents a significant and important expansion of our practice, both in New York and throughout the nation."

Brendan added, "The lawyers at Simon Greenstone Panatier are some of the best trial attorneys in the country. Their aggressive and innovative work on behalf of men and women who have been injured is incredible and I have admired it for years. I'm excited to merge my practice with this amazing team and fight for justice for working families in the United States and around the world."

Brendan's addition coincides with the upcoming move of the firm's New York office to the Graybar Building at 420 Lexington Avenue, directly above Grand Central Terminal.

"Since expanding to New York City in 2018, the SGP New York office has continued to grow," said Mr. Greenstone. "Brendan's addition, along with the move to the iconic Graybar, demonstrate the increased importance of the office to our firm and our clients."

About Simon Greenstone Panatier

With offices in Dallas, Houston, Long Beach, California, and New York City, Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C., is a nationally recognized trial law firm with a reputation for creative and aggressive representation of clients in a wide variety of litigation areas, including toxic torts, product liability, and catastrophic personal injury matters nationwide.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

mark@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C.