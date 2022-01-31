MindEdge launches HR Skills™, a new multi-certificate training program for HR professionals

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech firm MindEdge Learning today announced the launch of HR Skills™, a new multi-certificate program designed to prepare learners to excel in the fast-growing field of Human Resources. The new HR Skills™ brand is powered by MindEdge and will offer two mini-certificates: one giving students the opportunity to learn the basic requirements of the HR profession, and the other helping them build on that foundation by establishing the interpersonal skills needed to be a successful HR professional, manager, or supervisor.

The need for a program like HR Skills™ has never been clearer.

Backed by MindEdge's extensive experience in providing high-quality HR training and exam prep courses, HR Skills™ is grounded in the belief that successful HR professionals need two distinct sets of skills: fundamental expertise in HR functions such as interviewing and onboarding, and well-developed people skills such as communication and leadership. "At its core, human resources is all about people," said Jennifer Adams, managing director of MindEdge's skills brands. "To succeed in the field, understanding HR fundamentals is essential, but it's not enough. HR professionals and managers also need to know how to relate to people, communicate effectively, and foster a positive organizational culture."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for HR professionals and managers is as high or higher than the national job growth average for all other professions, with an average of 73,400 openings projected annually through 2030. The responsibilities of HR professionals are vast, varied, and – with many HR functions now going remote – rapidly changing. Given these challenges, training in both the foundational skills and best practices is essential to anyone interested in pursuing, or further developing in, their HR career path.

HR Skills™ courses are self-paced, online learning experiences. As such, they are ideal for individual learners – both those who are new to the HR field and veterans who are looking to broaden their knowledge base or move up to the next career level. But they are also well-suited for use as a self-contained organizational training program.

"These certificate programs can meet multiple organizational needs, allowing HR departments the time to focus on the most pressing priorities within the organization," said Jefferson Flanders, president and CEO of MindEdge Learning. "At a time when skills training has become a highly valued employee benefit, these courses offer organizations a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining top talent."

The first mini-certificate, HR Skills™ Best Practices, will launch in February 2022. It will focus on the behaviors, practices, and approaches that enable HR professionals and leaders to foster better connections, communicate effectively, provide useful feedback, and navigate difficult situations. It comprises eight courses:

Coaching for HR

Progressive Discipline

Performance Evaluation (SMART Goals)

Conflict Resolution for HR

Handling Difficult Conversations

Communication and HR

Leadership and HR

Problem Solving

The second mini-certificate, HR Skills™ Fundamentals, is scheduled to launch in May 2022. It will provide learners with a solid foundation and understanding of the fundamental skills needed to begin a career path in Human Resources. It comprises eight courses:

The Hiring Process

Interviewing

Onboarding

Training and Development

Interpreting Data

Effective Meetings

Exit Interviews

HR Federal Law

All HR Skills™ courses carry recertification credits for both HRCI® and SHRM® credentials.

No previous certifications or experience are required to take the courses. For more details on HR Skills™, the mini-certificates, and corporate solutions to help your company's HR professionals, visit the HR Skills™ website.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 2.5 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

About HR Skills™

HR Skills™ and the HR Skills™ mini-certificates provide learners with the core skills and knowledge to enable them to do their job, and the training and development to help them do it exceptionally well. Backed by MindEdge Learning's extensive experience in providing high-quality HR training and exam prep courses, HR Skills™ incorporates a dual focus on the fundamental HR skills needed to enter the field, and the interpersonal skills needed to manage people, communicate effectively, and promote a positive organizational culture. Visit the HR Skills™ website to learn more.

