Panorama Mortgage Group Names Sarah Gonzalez as President and Chief Operations Officer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, announced today that Sarah Gonzalez has joined the firm as president and chief operations officer effective January 31, 2022. The innovative leader has more than 20 years of mortgage experience.

In this role, Gonzalez will oversee all core functions of the business and her focus will be on leading PMG and its executive team in deepening the firm's scalability and accelerating its growth.

"I have been looking for someone like Sarah from inception and I am so excited to finally have someone like her on board – someone who not only can manage and run the business, but who also shares our vision for the future," said Jason Madiedo, CEO and co-founder of PMG. "Sarah understands the how we get there part, which will allow us to focus on our 'why'. I look forward to her stewardship and growing together."

Madiedo will transition to CEO and CPO (Chief Production Officer). In this additional role, he will focus more heavily on the firm's growth initiatives and expansion opportunities while working closely with Gonzalez to balance PMG's platform development.

Drawing on her extensive mortgage experience and expertise in critical operational analyses and strategic decision-making, Gonzalez is passionate about cultivating the next generation of leaders and building teams that advocate for a customer-first mentality. Throughout her career, she has strategically positioned companies for growth through process optimization implementations resulting in an upwards of 50% increase in overall efficiency. Most recently, she served as the chief operating officer at FGMC and was the senior vice president of strategic business operations at Stearns Lending.

Gonzalez maintains an affiliation with the Mortgage Bankers Association and National Association of Professional Women. She has received numerous industry awards in recognition of her success. Gonzalez also serves as a board member on The University of Houston Customer Experience Board, the TrackVia Customer Advisory Board, NEXT Mortgage Events Advisory Board, and the ALICE Executive Women's Summit Board of Directors.

"I was looking for a company that would fit my own personal and professional priorities, and PMG is that place. It just feels like home – exactly where I'm supposed to be – with people I've admired for a long time," said Gonzalez. "I love how PMG is servicing underserved borrowers and communities that need a lot of education on home lending and the application process. I'm a teacher at heart and that really attracted me to the role."

Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company that was started in 2007. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, whose mission is to increase family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. Having grown to over $1.3B in annual originations, Alterra was voted by Mortgage Tech Magazine as one of the top tech-savvy companies and recognized by the Hispanic Business Magazine as one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses. In 2019, PMG grew its mission-driven focus by adding two new brands: Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the extremely low Black homeownership rate in America, and Inspiro Financial, a joint venture between PMG and one of the country's largest real estate firms. Its core platform is to partner with exceptional mortgage leaders and grow brands that are both strategically focused and mission-driven.

