SEI Partners with Maybank Group to Expand Investment Access for Malaysian Investors

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced a strategic partnership with Maybank Group (Maybank) to deliver its clients SEI's investment expertise and asset allocation strategy. The partnership introduces SEI's manager selection platform and asset management capabilities, including proprietary manager research and due diligence, risk management, and investment research, to Maybank clients.

Through the partnership, Maybank launched the MAMG Liquid Alternative Fund, a private label feeder fund structured as a Malaysian unit trust that invests directly in The SEI Liquid Alternative Fund, an award-winning hedge fund replication strategy that seeks to match or outperform leading hedge funds traditionally reserved for accredited investors. With reduced fees, daily liquidity, and a factor-based investment approach, it can play a valuable role in powering goals-based wealth management.

Kevin Barr, Head of SEI's asset management business, said:

"Democratizing investment access is core to our asset management value proposition, and we are thrilled to partner with Maybank to deliver our institutional-quality investment platform to their clients. With access to a unique, replication-based liquid alternatives strategy and our broader investment capabilities, Malaysian investors can pursue their financial goals with greater confidence."

Alvin Lee, Head Group Wealth Management at Maybank said:

"We are excited to partner with SEI to bring their unique investment platform to our clients. With our new liquid alternative fund strategy, investors can access a differentiated solution that offers low volatility and correlation to traditional assets. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with SEI to expand investment opportunities for Malaysian investors."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

