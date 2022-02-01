<span class="legendSpanClass">Leader in SmallSatellite domain for more than 15 years rebrands to better represent the company's space science heritage and engineering capabilities</span>

ATMOSPHERIC & SPACE TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH ASSOCIATES BECOMES ORION SPACE SOLUTIONS (dBA) <span class="legendSpanClass">Leader in SmallSatellite domain for more than 15 years rebrands to better represent the company's space science heritage and engineering capabilities</span>

Louisville, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates, LLC, or "ASTRA" announces completion of a major rebranding and is now doing business as Orion Space Solutions (OSS).

Orion Space Solutions' leadership in atmospheric science and space weather dynamics comes from our experience in developing the tools, models and data used to calculate and predict the impacts that a dynamic atmosphere has on the systems we rely on each day.As scientists and engineers, we understand what it takes to collect quality data and how to use it. We use that understanding to provide innovative solutions in the form of small satellites, miniaturized instruments, models, and data. (PRNewsfoto/Orion Space Solutions, LLC ) (PRNewswire)

"Our new identity – Orion Space Solutions, LLC – continues to emphasize our space domain expertise and history of imagining, implementing, and actualizing all aspects of our customers' space mission requirements," says Geoff Crowley, Orion Space Solutions CEO. "Moreover, it supports our ongoing growth, allowing the company to be even better."

Established in 2005, Orion Space Solutions, LLC (OSS) has specialized in Science, Technology, and Applications, and is first and foremost a technology development and demonstration company. The Company's excellence in its core competencies has enabled it to achieve rapid revenue growth over the past five years. It is a key partner to government agencies, as well as large industry participants and universities.

OSS is an agile player that provides end-to-end R&D, product development, and product management services. It designs and develops sensors and satellite missions, models the space environment, and manages missions post-launch. The company applies expertise and state-of-the-art technology to address customers' complex challenges, including satellite and defense-related hardware, and software. OSS is staged for significant growth in 2022 and beyond, driven by near-term product launches, and expansion into new markets.

Orion Space Solutions will continue to provide the same responsive service and products that customers and partners have come to expect from ASTRA for meeting space mission needs.

"The only thing changing is our name – we will continue developing and delivering end-to-end space solutions, uninterrupted," COO Chad Fish says.

About Orion Space Solutions (OSS): OSS, formerly known as ASTRA, LLC, was born out of the vision for applying fundamental space physics knowledge to real-world problems. OSS is a leader in the "New Space" small satellite industry and atmospheric and space physics. We leverage our scientific and engineering expertise to develop unique solutions addressing complex space physics challenges, miniaturized sensors, modeling capabilities, and data analytics; OSS turns science into data, & data into knowledge.

Contact:

Bill Adams

Phone: 949-547-8554

Email: badams@astraspace.net

www.astraspace.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orion Space Solutions, LLC