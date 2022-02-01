East West Manufacturing Announces Strategic Investment by MSD Partners

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- East West Manufacturing, LLC announced today that MSD Partners, L.P. is investing in the company in partnership with management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, East West provides a comprehensive and integrated set of product realization capabilities to a leading and high-growth customer base. With U.S. operations in Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Texas, and international operations in Canada, Costa Rica, Vietnam, China India, and Mexico, East West utilizes a global design team, transparent supply chain, on-site quality control, and flexible logistics systems to provide its customers with superior products and competitive cost advantages. East West addresses the full spectrum of needs of SMB and enterprise customers in high-growth end markets, such as automation / robotics, industrial technology, fitness / medical, and smart devices / IoT. Key capabilities include:

Product Design and Engineering – including initial product design, advanced product engineering, and ongoing engineering services

Manufacturing – including outsourced product and component manufacturing and assembly on behalf of OEMs

Supply Chain Management – including third-party logistics solutions, such as inventory management, reverse logistics, and order fulfillment

The investment from MSD Partners will support East West's strategy to continue to extend its end-to-end capabilities – from rapid prototyping and R&D, to collective design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. Over the past four years, the company has completed nine acquisitions, principally in North America. Going forward, the company will be evaluating acquisition opportunities to build upon or otherwise establish new capabilities to support customers, from product inception to full-scale production on a global basis.

Scott Ellyson, East West's CEO and Co-Founder, said, "It's been an honor to go through this process with the MSD team and we couldn't be more excited about the partnership. Their expertise and capital will only help to accelerate our already impressive growth. We have a shared interest in developing and manufacturing innovative products that improve our lives. Through this new partnership, we will continue to rapidly expand our capabilities globally to best support our customers. I am also so appreciative and proud of the East West team. We've all worked hard to get to this point and are thrilled and committed to a future with MSD."

"East West is a perfect fit with MSD Partners' strategy of investing behind talented management teams and founder-led companies that are stable, high growth, and well-positioned in attractive markets," said Kevin Brown, Head of MSD Private Capital.

"Scott, Jeff, and team have built a remarkable business. We were honored to be chosen as their partner and are excited to support them in the next phase of East West's continued success," said Chris Bertrand, a Managing Director in MSD Private Capital.

The East West management team will remain significant owners in the company and will continue to lead the business following MSD's investment. In connection with the transaction, Emigrant Capital Corporation and Heritage Growth Partners LLC will be exiting their investments.

East West and its existing shareholders were advised by Baird and Squire Patton Boggs. MSD Partners was advised by KeyBanc Capital Markets and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About East West Manufacturing, LLC

About MSD Partners and MSD Private Capital

MSD Partners, L.P. is a leading investment firm focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation across its core areas of investing expertise – Credit, Growth, Private Capital and Real Estate. The Firm deploys capital on behalf of Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell and his family, as well as other like-minded, long-term-oriented investors. MSD Partners, which operates from offices in New York, Santa Monica and West Palm Beach, manages in excess of $20 billion. For further information, please see www.msdpartners.com.

MSD Private Capital pursues opportunities where there is an emphasis on partnership and its uniquely flexible capital base is viewed as differentiated in its ability to support a company's next phase of growth. In situations where those two dynamics co-exist, MSD Private Capital seeks to be the partner of choice for companies led by owners and management teams who are seeking a thoughtful, flexible and patient partner and investor with a business-building mindset.

