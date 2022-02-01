Greenbrier to webcast presentation at the 2022 Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be presenting on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the virtual 2022 Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference.

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 4:40 pm ET, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Listeners can access the webcast directly through the Stifel Conference website at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel65/gbx/. To register for or listen to the webcast, follow the link and enter your name, company and email address.



About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 443,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. As of September 30, 2021, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,500 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

