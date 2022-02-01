InventHelp Inventor Develops Fuel Free Motor (PIT-1212)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was thinking of the great deal of money spent on gasoline for vehicles as well as the noxious combustion gasses that harm the environment," said an inventor from New Bethlehem, Pa. "This inspired me to develop a better motor for vehicles as well as equipment."

He developed the ELECTRO MAGNET DRIVE MOTOR that features a reliable design to eliminate replacing parts that are susceptible to wear and breakage. This invention could save motorists money at the pump while reducing the voracious appetite for petrochemicals. This may eliminate noxious combustion gases that harm the environment. Additionally, this invention could easily adapt to a variety of applications.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

