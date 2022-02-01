KIPU Health Appoints Healthcare Industry Leader R. Andrew Eckert as Chairman of its Board of Directors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu, the technology partner for behavioral health and addiction treatment providers, today announced the appointment of R. Andrew Eckert as chairman of its board of directors.

R. Andrew Eckert Joins Kipu Board of Directors

Eckert is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years in healthcare. He most recently served as the CEO of Zelis, the healthcare industry's leading payments technology platform. Prior to Zelis, Eckert was the CEO of Acelity, a provider of innovative wound care solutions, which he led to its successful acquisition by 3M in 2019 for $7 billion. He also previously served as CEO of TriZetto, the leading technology platform for commercial payers, which was acquired by Cognizant in 2014 for $3 billion.

"Andy is the ultimate company builder, and we're excited to work with him as we scale Kipu across markets and product offerings," said Kipu's CEO, Paul Joiner. "His experience in multiple sectors of healthcare will serve us well, especially as we continue integrating Avea's revenue cycle solution across our technology platform. Andy's track-record in the healthcare technology industry, specifically in behavioral health, will be a real asset as we focus on expanding our solutions to serve the growing needs of behavioral health providers."

Earlier in his career, Eckert served as CEO of Eclipsys (now part of Allscripts), an early leader in the electronic medical records business, in addition to CRC Health Group (now Acadia), one of the largest treatment providers for substance use and eating disorders.

"We're facing a pivotal moment for behavioral health across the country as demand grows at an unprecedented rate," said Eckert. "Kipu plays a major role in connecting patients, providers and payers, and I look forward to supporting the company as it expands its technology solutions to create even more paths to ensure patients receive the best possible care."

"We are privileged to add Andy to our board of directors at Kipu," said Jake Reynolds, General Partner at TCV. "Andy's success as a healthcare industry executive, coupled with his operational experience in Kipu's end markets, specifically, will be invaluable to us as we continue to scale the company across multiple vectors."

Eckert's appointment to Kipu's board of directors follows the company's June 2021 announcement of TCV's strategic investment in Kipu and the addition of Anita Pramoda to its board of directors in August 2021, signifying the market momentum for SaaS solutions in the behavioral healthcare industry.

About Kipu Health

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The KipuEMR is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ or connect on :Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

