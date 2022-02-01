LOCKTON KICKS OFF THE NEW YEAR STRONG, ANNOUNCES ANDY CONTI TO LEAD CHICAGO'S COMPLEX CASUALTY TEAM <span class="legendSpanClass">Conti will focus on Global Complex Casualty and New Business Development</span>

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton , the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services, has named Andy Conti as Senior Vice President, Complex Casualty, of the firm's Chicago office.

Conti brings over 20 years of experience to Lockton with various roles in the industry ranging from leadership, growth and consulting. In his most recent role at Marsh – where he spent 17 years – he was the Multinational Practice Growth Leader for the United States, where he was responsible for leading strategy and content development to achieve sustained growth of the firm's complex multinational clients.

"The addition of Andy comes during a time when Lockton is experiencing tremendous growth and further developing our complex casualty practice in the Midwest," said Josh Luther, EVP, Growth & Operations Director of Lockton's Midwest region. "Andy's vast brokerage and consulting experience perfectly aligns with our needs, and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership in this role."

At Lockton, Conti will focus primarily on complex casualty insurance for the Midwest, while also assisting in organic growth – present, onboard, service for large domestic casualty and complex global risks. Motivated by high performing teams, Conti is excited to join and foster a highly collaborative learning environment and help recruit the best-in-class talent that will elevate clients' risk strategy and execution.

Conti holds a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. He is involved in several diversity boards, leading the community on bridging the gap of inequality, and firmly believes in equal pay in the workplace. He hopes to implement these philosophies in his new role, while cultivating an environment where employees feel empowered to deliver meaningful client value.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 31 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

