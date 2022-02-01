Michael Baker International Names Paul Gluck, P.E., Great Lakes Regional Director

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Paul Gluck, P.E., has been promoted to Great Lakes Regional Director, a role in which he will be responsible for overseeing all engineering, business and financial operations, as well as growth efforts, for Michael Baker's Great Lakes Region, which encompasses 16 offices across 11 states.

"Paul has been with Michael Baker for 19 years and is regarded across the Region and throughout the company for his strong operational acumen, proactive client engagement and high standards of integrity, quality and excellence," said Kent Zinn, President, Infrastructure at Michael Baker International. "He brings operational expertise, expansive networks and a track record of service to his client, colleagues and community to his new role, and I look forward to Paul's leadership in developing the team's capabilities and solving our clients' complex infrastructure challenges."

Mr. Gluck most recently served in an expanded Office Executive role that included oversight of the firm's Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Canton and Detroit offices and has been a valued partner in helping these offices significantly grow and diversify their service offerings. He has extensive experience in Alternative Project Delivery, such as Design-Build, and has served as Michael Baker's Ohio Design-Build Services Manager. He also has noted expertise in the planning, design and construction of complex, urban transportation projects, as well as project management, transportation engineering, construction management, maintenance of traffic and construction phasing.

Mr. Gluck holds a Master of Project Management degree from the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from The University of Akron.

