NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING

The Oversubscribed Financing Confirms Inherent Industry Demand for Inclusivity-Forward Gaming Communities

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Paidia Gaming ("Paidia") announced that its women-led team successfully raised over $4.4 million USD ($5.57 million CAD) in seed capital to fund the development and growth of its fully-integrated, gaming portal - paidiagaming.com . The oversubscribed financing validates the inherent industry demand for Paidia's vision of building a community-led platform for all gamers focused on inclusivity, kindness and safety.

Paidia is a women-led gaming, technology and media company building an inclusive gaming community to empower gamers to safely connect, learn and play. Paidia's portal includes prize pool tournaments and access to safe gameplay, entertainment, community experiences and membership rewards.

Paidia is disrupting the gaming industry by making gaming inviting, entertaining and engaging, while fostering positive social connections. Paidia's team is run by an executive team of all women gaming, technology and media experts that are driving the growth and scale of the business. Executive leadership includes Jill Kenney, Paidia Founder and CEO (former Head of Media at Red Bull Canada), Stephanie Peloza, Head of Brand (popular gaming creator and transgender activist), Camille-Salazar Hadaway, Head of Partnerships (well known esports host and content producer) and Julia Becker, Corporate Advisor (former Head of Investor Relations at Enthusiast Gaming).

Here's just a quick snapshot of Paidia's success and traction since May 2021:

Over $ 4.4 million USD ( $5.57 million CAD) investment reached in 2021

paidiagaming.com Beta access to gaming portal for desktop went live mid-November,

Key partnerships with industry leaders including Xbox Canada and Razer, who share Paidia's mission of making gaming accessible and inclusive for all

Original media properties and artwork produced including a podcast, editorial and video on demand series

Signed official ambassadors and influential gamers including Jeannail Carter (@Cuddle_Core), Stephanie Harvey (@missharvey), and Kelsey Impicciche (@KelseyDangerous)

About Paidia

Paidia is an inclusive gaming community that empowers gamers to safely connect, learn and play. Founded and supported by a diverse group of women, Paidia is led by industry experts who are motivated to provide sophisticated solutions that encourage positive voices within the gaming community. The fully-integrated portal delivers a secure environment for gamers in search of a supportive, inclusive and kind community. It features media and content experiences, tournaments and gameplay, rewards and prizing, live and on-demand classes, as well as the opportunity to engage with like-minded gamers. Visit www.paidiagaming.com .

