Sexual wellness brand maude partners with Sephora for intimate care launch.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-consumer modern intimacy brand maude announced today that it will be partnering with beauty retailer Sephora on the launch of its intimate care category. Twenty SKUs across the brand's product line, including devices, lubricants, bath, and body, are now available through the Clean at Sephora program across the retailer's website. This historic launch further positions maude as a leader in the intimacy space and its commitment to elevating sexual wellness to be as approachable and inclusive as beauty.

maude Founder and CEO Eva Goicochea

"Sexual wellness has long been the last frontier in personal care, but the customer expects better," founder Éva Goicochea says. "Like in beauty, we believe in taking an integrated and holistic approach—not a compartmentalized view of sex. At our core, we're an evergreen brand thoughtfully built for every stage of your adult life. Sephora's launch of intimate care sets the stage for the next chapter of sexual health."

With pillars of quality, simplicity, and inclusivity, maude makes share-care—self- and partner-focused body-safe, accessibly-priced, and mood-setting essentials for before, during, and after sex. From a dual-purpose body wash and bubble bath (wash), to the line's iconic vibe, an ergonomic personal massager, every product in the range is designed with everyday intimacy in mind.

"At Sephora, our clients are at the heart of everything we do and we're constantly evolving our assortment to both stay ahead of and meet their changing needs", says Cindy Deily, Vice President of Skin Care Merchandising at Sephora. "The ongoing conversation around women's health is extremely important to us, and as a company committed to creating an inclusive beauty community, growing our wellness assortment with intimate care offerings felt like a natural next step. We are thrilled to partner with maude and look forward to introducing this innovative brand to our Sephora community."

The modern wellness company launched in April of 2018 and was founded by Goicochea after successful careers in healthcare legislation and brand strategy (early employee at Everlane). One of only 10 Latinx women to raise over $10M in VC funding, Goicochea was chosen as one of Entrepreneur magazine's first-ever 100 Powerful Women in 2019, WWD's 60 Power Players in Health and Wellness in 2020 and 2021, and was selected as one of Forbes Next 1000 in 2021. In the four years since launch, maude has been internationally recognized—having been featured in 1000+ pieces of press in over 25 countries. In 2020, actress Dakota Johnson joined maude as a Co-Creative Director and investor.

At the top of the year, maude announced its international expansion—launching in 33 countries across the UK & EU, along with Canada and Australia. To date, the brand has successfully raised $10M over four rounds of funding—making it one of the most VC-backed sexual wellness personal care companies.

maude is now available for purchase at sephora.com/brand/maude.

maude's selection of sexual wellness essentials includes a three-speed vibrator and aloe-based, organic lubricant.

