CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS JANUARY SALES RESULTS (PRNewswire)

Best January ever for Forester

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 44,158 vehicle sales for January 2022, a 4.8 percent decrease compared with January 2021 (46,400). Like much of the automotive industry, SOA continues to face production challenges because of the semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues.

"Subaru Corporation and Subaru of America are very proud of the results our retailers delivered in January despite the supply chain challenges," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our retailers continue to provide our customers with an industry leading purchase and ownership experience, which makes our retailers more than a typical dealer and which makes us more than a car company."

In January, Forester was the top performer by volume and achieved its best January ever with 13,531 vehicle sales. Ascent sales for January 2022 increased 15.3 percent, while Impreza sales increased 6.1 percent compared to January 2021. BRZ sales for January 2022 increased 103.1percent compared to the same month in 2021.

"Despite supply challenges, the Subaru retailer network continues to achieve record-setting efficiency levels," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Our award-winning line-up continues to generate strong consumer demand for spacious family-friendly vehicles that boast safety, reliability and style."

Carline Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD Forester 13,531 13,207 2.45% Impreza 2,939 2,771 6.1% WRX/STI 341 1,555 -78.1% Ascent 5,470 4,743 15.3% Legacy 1,492 1,746 -14.6% Outback 10,527 1,1784 -10.7% BRZ 331 163 103.1% Crosstrek 9,527 10,431 -8.7% TOTAL 44,158 46,400 -4.8%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.