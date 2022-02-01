Talkmap Raises $8 Million in Series A Funding

Conversational Intelligence Start-Up Poised to Transform Revenues for Call Centers as it Leads the Evolution from Traditional CCaaS to Conversational Cloud

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkmap, a leader in AI-powered conversational intelligence for call centers, today announced that it has closed on $8 million in Series A funding led by Stage1 Ventures LLC. Talkmap will use the funding to accelerate the pace of innovation for its patented Talkdiscovery™ Platform, and expand its systems integrator partnerships and AI teams to support global financial services and mobile operators in North America.

"As consumers' online and in-store behavior continues to evolve, it will be vital for leading brands to deliver personalized, in-context engagement as unified experiences," said David Baum, founder and managing partner of Stage 1 Ventures. "Talkmap is ideally positioned with its unique conversational intelligence platform to provide customer experience and chief information officers with the insights they need to exceed consumers' expectations and drive customer relationship management revenue growth."

Brands have been challenged to unlock insights from customer calls, chats and social media because traditional CCaaS, CPaaS and UCaaS solutions cannot adequately handle the continually expanding universe of complex conversations. Talkmap's patented AI-powered machine learning technology changes the equation, ingesting raw, unstructured information from all customer calls and chats with enterprise agents, then enabling those interactions to be analyzed, structured, organized and visualized with better-than-human accuracy, in real-time, at scale.

Talkmap also integrates seamlessly with existing data platforms to deliver unprecedented visibility into customers across every area of an enterprise. By doing so, Talkmap drives discovery of significant new revenue opportunities and operational improvements that can enhance customer loyalty, trust and lifetime value.

"Enterprises have not been leveraging their most valuable assets: conversations with their customers. With our Talkdiscovery Platform, Talkmap provides unparalleled visibility into this asset, and enables leading brands to drive greater return on their call center and contact center customer experience investments," said Talkmap CEO Tim Moss. "Our $8 million Series A funding gives us the resources to accelerate onboarding of our North American customers, while also supporting greater innovation in our core platform."

About Talkmap

Talkmap is a revolutionary conversational intelligence platform company that can transform all call center calls and chats into actionable customer intelligence. The company combines world-leading linguistics with AI-powered machine learning and massive computational power that enables dramatically improved CX revenues for the world's most valuable brands by building a contextually enriched, insightful understanding across their cloud and customer data platforms. Founded in 2017 and based in Dallas, Texas, Talkmap has raised $17.6 million supported by investors Stage1 Ventures LLC, BootstrapLabs, Ocho Investments LLC, Slewgrass Capital LLC and Trimode Capital LLC. For more information, visit talkmap.com .

About Stage 1 Ventures

Stage 1 Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that is seeking to build partnerships with great entrepreneurs who are flexible and want to build meaningful companies.

