TOP REAL ESTATE ATTORNEY STEVEN R. WAGNER AND TEAM JOIN POWERHOUSE LAW FIRM ADAM LEITMAN BAILEY, P.C.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Leitman Bailey, one of New York's most successful and prominent real estate attorneys, announces that Steven R. Wagner, a renowned and distinguished litigator concentrating on co-op/condo and real estate law, is joining Bailey's eponymous firm, Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C., along with his team, Bonnie Reid Berkow, Niki Khindri and Katherine Harvey. Wagner and Berkow have worked together for 35 years and will be partners at the firm; Khindri will be an associate and Harvey a legal assistant.

"I am thrilled to have this strong legal quartet join my firm," said Bailey. "Steve and I have known each other for years and I recognize that his expertise will be a great addition here. I couldn't be more pleased that Steve and Bonnie, who has an excellent reputation as a litigator, Niki and Kathy will now be part of the Adam Leitner Bailey, P.C. family."

As founder with Berkow of Wagner, Berkow & Brandt LLP, Wagner practices in all areas of co-op and condominium and real estate law and has litigated corporate, commercial and real estate matters as well as internet defamation, Buyouts on behalf of tenants, sale of development rights and other transactional matters are also an important portion of his practice.

Wagner, an AV-rated attorney with Martindale-Hubbell, was selected as Super Lawyers for 2020-2021, an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys in specific practice areas. He is often quoted in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Observer, The Real Deal, and Crain's NewA York Business. He is also a regular contributor to BrickUnderground.com, a website specializing in real estate issues.

"I am truly excited to be joining forces with Adam and his team," said Wagner. "This is a firm with superb attorneys whose work is first-rate, and I can't wait to collaborate with them as colleagues – we are going to be a dream team." Added Berkow, "we have been treated with the utmost of respect and courtesy and we are delighted to become a part of this expanded law firm."

Berkow focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation, at both the trial and appellate level, has handled cases involving breach of contract, fraud and breach of fiduciary duty, in addition to real estate disputes and commercial actions. She is experienced in all facets of landlord/tenant law and procedure and has extensive experience in appellate practice representing both appellants and respondents.

Khindri focuses her practice in the areas of real estate transactions, cooperative and condominium law, mortgage foreclosure litigation, and Intellectual Property law. She is a member of the Animal Law Committee of the New York City Bar Association and offers assistance to clients with animal-related legal issues. Harvey is a law clerk with the firm.

By uniting many of the best real estate attorneys of its generation, Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C. has become one of New York's most prominent real estate law firms. The firm excels by solely practicing real estate law and only taking on projects and cases where it is among the best in the field. Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C. has achieved groundbreaking results in the courtroom, in the board room, at the closing table, in the lobbies of legislative bodies, and in every other venue where talented legal advocacy is key to its clients' interests.

