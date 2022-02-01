Trive Capital Partners with Allcat Claims Service

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment in Allcat Claims Service ("Allcat"). Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Allcat is a leading tech-enabled provider of outsourced end-to-end claim solutions for insurance carriers across the United States. Employing a partnership-like approach, Allcat provides nationwide claims adjusting, technology, and other related services to insurance carriers.

(PRNewswire)

Allcat provides nationwide claims adjusting, technology, and other related services to insurance carriers.

Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive Capital, commented, "Allcat has built a strong reputation in the insurance industry for providing high quality claims adjusting services. We are excited to partner with Allcat and look forward to providing capital and resources to further enable the company's growth."

Allcat CEO, Bart Hutton stated, "We are excited to partner with Trive and Valedor in our next stage of growth. Our success has been a result of our keen focus in providing quality service to our customers through a collaborative approach. With our partnership with Trive and Valedor, we look forward to further strengthening our position in the market."

Valedor Partners, a private investment firm, will be partnering alongside Trive Capital and Allcat in the transaction.

BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Allcat Claims Service. Waller Helms Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Trive Capital.

About Allcat Claims Service

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Allcat is a leading a tech-enabled provider of outsourced claim solutions for insurance carriers across the United States. By combining its claims technology and network of field and desk adjusters, Allcat has developed a reputation for its expertise and quality in adjusting claims for national and regional insurance carriers.

About Valedor Partners

Valedor is a Houston-based private investment firm with additional offices in Burlingame, CA and Washington, D.C. Since 2020, Valedor has invested approximately $100 million on a deal-by-deal basis across venture and private equity opportunities. Valedor uses its principals' diverse skill sets and decades of experience as founders, investors, and C-level executives in the pursuit of long-term value for its limited partners.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

Visit http://trivecapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Trive Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trive Capital