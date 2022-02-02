Antidote Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antidote Health today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

"Being among the amazing companies on NYC Digital Health 100 is an amazing win for Antidote Health," says CEO of Antidote Health Avihai Soudri. "We began our company with the vision that everyone has the right to receive high quality healthcare regardless of race, gender and class. By offering services in the NY region, Antidote Health is able to reach various patients with different backgrounds, providing them with our expertise, services and community of well-respected doctors."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Founded by a core team of medical healthcare professionals and experts, Antidote Health is driven by the belief that everyday healthcare is a fundamental right and should be accessible to all. The telehealth company offers a patient-centric virtual care platform, where patients can seamlessly connect with primary and acute healthcare providers. Their AI technology notably connects patients with doctors in real time and across different platforms. Antidote Health's offerings have been planned to further expand in 2022 with services focusing on mental health services, vision care, women's health and more.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health was founded in 2020 by a group of experienced entrepreneurs who believe that everyone has the right to receive medical care: CEO, Avihai Sodri previously led the innovation and business development at Leumit and served as CEO of health insurance company Vectis, which was acquired by Swiss-Re in 2019. CTO Carine-Belle Feder previously served as an officer and commander in a technology-intelligence elite unit in the IDF, where she led an awarded research team. Dr. David Zlotnick, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer, has a rich history and expertise in providing remote medical services and managing a medical team of over 400 Drs. Ben Enosh, who serves as the company's president and chairman, was a co-founder in Cyota with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Michal Tzur and Lior Golan, as well as the founder of Audioburst, PLYmedia and Scientific G. For more information and to see what our users think, visit: www.antidotehealth.ai

