Clearday Inc. Expands Clearday@Home Operations

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) has expanded its Clearday@Home operations to the Florida market, initially at its Naples residential community.

Clearday@Home is the first all-around digital non-acute care platform to support caregivers and enhance patient experience. Clearday developed Clearday@Home over years of work supporting those with cognitive issues which has resulted in the Naples Memory Care residents benefiting by elevated cognitive engagement and stimulation. Clearday has served over 5,000 families with cognitive disorders including but not limited to Alzheimer's.

Clearday@Home also champions the Caregiver by combining Clearday's proprietary BEST ( B ehavior / E ngagement / S timulation / T emperament) Test benchmarks by adding the element of better behavior and temperament, which supports an exceptional caregiver experience with improved safety and productivity. Clearday plans to make Clearday@Home available to other residential care facilities.

James Walesa, CEO of Clearday, stated, "Last month we launched Clearday Direct to be able to distribute quality services to older Americans and their caregivers to let them 'Age in the Right Place.' We identified, years ago, digital technology would change how Care is delivered. Clearday is delighted to be an early adopter and at the front of the line to be able to refine our use cases and benefits with the experiences at our Naples and other facilities."

"The unprecedented Caregiver shortage throughout the care continuum has overwhelmed the system and we believe that digital technology can and should be a valuable tool to provide efficiencies to residential care and home care and that over 48,000 agencies and communities can now benefit from front of the house Software as a Service," continued Mr. Walesa. Clearday@Home offers professionally developed content curated for those challenged by cognitive disorders.

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com.

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

