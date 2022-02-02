EMMY-WINNING CHEF NICK STELLINO PARTNERS WITH STEEPED COFFEE FOR A MEMORABLE NEW COFFEE EXPERIENCE Receive Two Free 'Storyteller In the Kitchen' eCookbooks with Purchase of Nick Stellino's Signature Single-Serve Steeped Coffee Packs

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped Coffee , a Certified B Corp, announced today it is partnering with Emmy-winning chef Nick Stellino to launch his Fair Trade Certified Nick Stellino Italian Coffee — Organic Medium/Dark Roast Blend. Exclusively on the Steeped website, each online purchase of Nick Stellino's Signature Steeped Coffee comes with two free "Storytelling In the Kitchen" eCookbook downloads.

"This coffee is to be tasted sip by sip and to be enjoyed with a smile on your face," says Stellino. "You will find your own moments in the day when all you need is a short break, a quick reset, sipping on the perfect cup of coffee. Just add hot water, and in minutes, you will have the best freshly brewed single-serve cup of coffee you have ever had in your home."

Celebrity Chef and author Nick Stellino, known for his heartwarming character and storytelling, has crafted a unique taste experience that weaves together a timeless multigenerational tradition with the reimagined simplicity of Steeped Coffee. The latest season of "Storyteller in the Kitchen" marks Nick Stellino's 28th anniversary on public television.

"The sustainable Steeped Coffee Brewing Method delivers delicious taste, bringing the most authentic specialty coffee experience directly to single-serve coffee lovers," said Josh Wilbur, founder and CEO, Steeped Coffee. "We are proud to partner with Chef Nick Stellino to make quality coffee more accessible, so you can brew up more great memories over a simple cup of coffee."

Each Nick Stellino signature Steeped Coffee Pack is fashioned from 100% specialty grade coffee that is slowly craft-roasted over a sustainable oakwood fire, creating a smooth silky-bodied organic coffee. This medium/dark blend balances a subtle smokiness with an exquisite caramel finish creating a memorable flavor experience.

Brewed similar to tea, fully compostable Steeped Coffee Packs require no machines or specialty brewing equipment and are quickly becoming the new standard in single-serve coffee. Steeped Packs, filled with Nick Stellino's signature blend contain artisan-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed to guarantee the perfect cup every time.

