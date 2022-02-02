Fleet Complete & Pitstop Bring Artificial Intelligence to Predictive Fleet Maintenance

After a two-year collaboration and investment from the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), Fleet Complete and Pitstop completed their development of an advanced AI-powered platform for predictive maintenance of engines, brakes, and tires to benefit commercial fleet operations.

Logo: After a two-year collaboration and investment from the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), Fleet Complete and Pitstop completed their development of an advanced AI-powered platform for predictive maintenance of engines, brakes, and tires to benefit commercial fleet operations. (CNW Group/Fleet Complete) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/- Fleet Complete® (a global provider of telematics technologies and solutions for business fleets, assets, and mobile workforce) and Pitstop (Toronto-based predictive analytics platform for automotive assets) announced today the successful demonstration of a collaboration that provides predictive maintenance diagnostics for vehicle components, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Offering AI-driven vehicle prognostics and maintenance to commercial fleets means providing fleet managers with more preemptive data to significantly reduce unscheduled vehicle downtime and the business costs associated with it. Other benefits include better emissions control and higher fleet safety standards.

The collaboration has demonstrated predictive analytics of parts and components, like brakes, tires, and engines, alerting to potential breakdowns before they happen. This capability is expected to increase vehicle uptime by up to 25%, with savings potential of up to $2,000 per vehicle per year.

"We are very proud to have gained a long-term partner like Pitstop from this project, building a great analytics platform that will have an immense impact on fleets. Vehicle downtime has a ripple effect on the entire supply chain and logistics ecosystem," says Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Downtime causes shipment delays and chain of custody disruptions, alongside all of the expensive repairs, especially when not anticipated. This is why maximizing vehicle uptime and safety for commercial fleets is critical for the industry as a whole."

Shiva Bhardwaj, CEO & Founder of Pitstop: "We are experiencing the biggest change in the transportation industry in the past 100 years. Vehicle electrification, connected vehicles, same-day delivery logistics, and shared mobility are changing the way people access goods and services. It is inevitable for AI to be used to optimize fleet efficiency, which is what we have accomplished here with Fleet Complete. This innovation of deploying prognostics to any vehicle type across all major components is an incredible technical feat. It will be core to the future of mobility – the way we move people and goods."

The collaboration started in 2020, when Fleet Complete and Pitstop partnered through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI). The project received an investment of CAD $3.016 million, with $2.016 million from project partners, and $1 million from OVIN's R&D Partnership Fund, with the goal to benefit the automotive supply chain industry in Canada and globally.

"Ontario is a global leader in artificial intelligence," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, our government will continue to support collaborations like this one that showcase Ontario talent and innovative made-in-Ontario solutions that drive real economic growth across the province."

"New transportation technologies have the potential to make the delivery of essential goods that millions of Ontarians rely on more efficient and affordable. Our government is proud to support Fleet Complete and Pitstop as they work together to explore and implement AI technology for commercial fleets," said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Transportation.

To see the new prognostics platform in action, Fleet Complete and Pitstop will perform a live demonstration at the Globe and Mail 'Future of Automotive' event in Toronto, on February 15, 2022.

Social Media

Twitter: @FleetComplete

LinkedIn: Fleet Complete

Facebook: Fleet Complete

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com/

About Pitstop

Pitstop is disrupting the automotive industry by "Predicting vehicle failures before they happen". Pitstop has built a platform that delivers actionable insights through a powerful combination of telematics, data sources, cloud based proprietary algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning. This directly impacts enterprise customers, fleet managers, and vehicle owners by helping them understand and organize all of their maintenance needs allowing them to avoid repair costs and reduce downtime as well as better understand component level failures. For more information visit www.pitstopconnect.com

Social Media

Twitter: @PitstopConnect

LinkedIn: Pitstop Connect





ABOUT THE ONTARIO VEHICLE INNOVATION NETWORK (OVIN)

OVIN is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fleet Complete