IDC MarketScape names Ricoh a Leader in Worldwide Print in the Distributed Workforce Ricoh strengthens IT services and cloud-based capabilities to enable more productive workplaces and better collaboration, regardless of location

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print in the Distributed Workforce 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48596221, January 2022).

According to the report, "Ricoh was one of the first printing companies to recognize and execute on a transformation plan well before the pandemic's arrival. The company has extended its value proposition to digital services that continue to provide for print as it expands into IT services and workflow opportunities for customers, regardless of location."

"In addition to a comprehensive suite of managed IT services with a focus on cloud services, Ricoh offers solutions that optimize document capture, digital transformation, and document process automation," said Keith Kmetz, Program Vice President, Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions, IDC. "Ricoh has a history of designing, developing, delivering and managing complex workflow solutions that digitally transform business operations for their customers. Combining this with the ability to apply Managed IT Services to those workflow solutions provides a unique value proposition to the market."

According to the IDC MarketScape, customers should consider Ricoh when looking for a partner that offers a wide range of products and services at scale and regardless of location. Ricoh's broad portfolio combined with a consistent global service delivery model put the company in a strong position for supporting customer needs around a distributed workforce. Ricoh should also be considered by customers looking for a vendor they can trust with critical business processes and infrastructure — in terms of both security and results.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated how managing print in an increasingly distributed workforce will grow in importance. It also assesses how print organizations are addressing this market transition by appropriately extending offerings. Increasingly, companies are expanding print hardware, supplies, software, services, and maintenance beyond the conventional office setting to include home and remote locations as part of the corporate infrastructure.

"Ricoh empowers customers to optimize their increasingly dispersed teams with automation, cloud enablement, and operational insights that extend beyond short-term goals to facilitate a hybrid workforce and drive digital transformation into the future," said Akira Oyama, Executive Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "We envision the MFP as an edge device that goes beyond print with cloud workflow, apps, and solutions through the RICOH Smart Integration platform to enable and encourage human connection anytime, anywhere."

The report also notes, "Ricoh's R&D efforts demonstrate a push to innovate with the use of smart technologies to advance the company's document offerings: continuing to invest in 3D printing to provide an as-a-service program for healthcare and manufacturing, helping customers make gains in sustainability efforts, and automating the workplace with new return-to-work solutions."

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

