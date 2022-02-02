Kajabi Appoints Sean Kim As President And Chief Product Officer Former Head of Product at TikTok and Amazon Joins the Leading Platform for the Knowledge Economy to Direct Product Strategy and Spur Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , the leading platform for knowledge entrepreneurs and creators to build, market, and sell their content, products, and services, today announced that Sean Kim has joined the company as president and chief product officer. Sean, who was previously the head of product at TikTok, has deep experience in driving technology innovation and customer adoption at some of the most important technology companies in the world. He joins Kajabi during a period of rapid growth to work closely with Ahad Khan, CEO of Kajabi, and the entire Kajabi team to further support the company's mission of empowering knowledge entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that reach millions of customers all over the world.

"We're enormously excited for Sean to be joining Kajabi as the timing is perfect, given the rapid expansion of both our business and the knowledge economy," said Khan. "His proven ability to develop easy-to-use tools for digital content creation, solve complex problems in simple ways, and innovate through a combination of analytical thinking and customer empathy will play a critical role in Kajabi's continued growth in 2022 and beyond."

Kajabi has already helped its customers, from first-time creators to seasoned entrepreneurs, generate $3 billion in sales from over 60 million people globally on topics ranging from coaching new parents on sleep training their children to teaching people how to incorporate their small business to training people how to forage for mushrooms. Kajabi provides a unified platform for its creators to publish, market, and sell knowledge products such as online courses, live coaching, podcasts, membership sites, and communities, and is now the platform of choice for the knowledge economy.

Sean has the ideal background and experience to help expand the value Kajabi delivers to its customers and extend its market leadership. As head of product at TikTok, the destination for mobile videos and the most visited website in 2021, he set the strategic direction and led teams responsible for developing and growing the company's product. He was responsible for ensuring that TikTok provided users with the best creation and consumption experience possible. Prior to TikTok, he was the global head of product at Amazon Prime, where he played an instrumental role in driving customer retention for the Prime Membership.

"It is a tremendous honor and opportunity to join Kajabi as I have long admired the company's laser focus on empowering creators to build global businesses, earn meaningful income and enrich people's lives through learning and engagement," said Sean Kim. "I am excited to work closely with Kajabi's customers to understand their needs in order to continue to build unmatched products and services to help scale the business globally."

In 2021, Kajabi significantly expanded its customer base and achieved its highest annual recurring revenue in its history, all while remaining profitable. Kajabi also completed a $550 million growth round of funding in 2021 led by Tiger Global, with participation from TPG, Tidemark, Owl Rock, and Meritech, with continued support from Spectrum Equity, the original investor in the company.

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is a leading all-in-one platform for knowledge entrepreneurs and creators to build, market, and sell their content and services. With Kajabi's robust product features, users have a single ecosystem in which they can publish, market, and sell knowledge products such as online courses, live coaching, products, newsletters, membership sites, and communities. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and creators rely on Kajabi to build and manage their online businesses, and the company has helped these entrepreneurs generate over $3 billion in sales from over 60 million customers to date. Learn more at http://www.kajabi.com/ and follow @Kajabi on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

