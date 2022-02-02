Kasa Living, Inc. Named Preferred Short-term Rental Provider for AMLI Residential The flexible accommodations brand to expand its operations across AMLI's nationwide portfolio of multifamily communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMLI Residential , one of the preeminent national multifamily development and management firms, announced today that Kasa Living, Inc . will be its preferred enterprise-level short-term rental partner going forward. Kasa's focus on trust and safety, strong operating performance, seamless technology and ability to flexibly partner across a diverse set of property types and geographies were key factors in securing this long-term relationship with AMLI.

Kasa Living Logo (PRNewswire)

Kasa, the premier flexible accommodations provider for institutional real estate owners, began its relationship with AMLI in 2016. AMLI currently partners with Kasa at 9 properties with plans to expand in its development pipeline. Kasa's national footprint of multifamily and hospitality offerings span 65 properties and over 45 destinations coast-to-coast.

"Kasa has proven themselves to be a trusted, reliable, and flexible partner across our portfolio of Class A luxury apartments," said Ken Veltri, AMLI's Executive Vice President of Asset Management. "Kasa's focus on trust and safety and efficient operations have made them our preferred partner when we look to utilize short-term rentals at our properties."

From city center high-rise to suburban mid-rise apartments, Kasa will continue to operate across the varied property types in AMLI's portfolio. Its strategic focus on flexibility, proprietary technology, community integration, and ensuring a high-quality guest experience aligns with AMLI's commitment to customer service and providing residents a worry-free, high-value living experience.

"Our growing partnership with AMLI allows us to not only expand our diversified national footprint, but continue to deliver exceptional financial returns to AMLI," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "The trust that we have built with the AMLI team over the years reflects Kasa's strategic focus on serving institutional owners on a national scale."

About Kasa:

Kasa Living, Inc. is a tech-enabled, flexible accommodations brand and operator founded in San Francisco in 2016 by Roman Pedan. The company partners with real estate owners to transform units at multifamily and hospitality properties into professionally managed accommodations called Kasas. With technology and deep industry expertise–including professionals who previously drove growth at firms including Airbnb, KKR and Apollo–Kasa operates these accommodations and delivers reliable, high-quality, independent experiences to guests of all types. For more information, visit http://www.kasa.com.

About AMLI Residential:

AMLI Residential focuses on the development, construction and management of environmentally responsible, luxury apartment communities throughout the country. Founded in 1980, AMLI currently owns and manages 71 apartment communities including over 23,000 apartment homes and has approximately 3,700 additional apartment homes under development and/or in lease-up at 10 locations. AMLI is a leader in multifamily sustainability. Forty-seven AMLI communities are LEED®-certified, and forty-seven communities are ENERGY STAR®-certified. More information is available at AMLI.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kasa Living