Rehab.com Welcomes Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD as Clinical Content Director

BALTIMORE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab.com, the leader in the rehabilitation space, announced the addition of Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD, as the company's first clinical content director. A registered psychotherapist, Dr. Hanson will lead Rehab.com's growing efforts to deliver high-quality content on addiction, mental health, and physical therapy to those in need.

New Role Signals Rehab.com's Patient-First Direction

Dr. Hanson currently serves as chief clinical officer at Dimensions Health Centers, an integrative health center specializing in the integration of modern neuroscience with timeless healing practices. He co-founded Helix Healthcare Group in Toronto, Canada, where he served as clinical director. Dr. Hanson's early career included working as a counselor and group facilitator at the Ventura Passages Addiction Treatment Center, then later at the Passages Malibu Addiction Treatment Center. Dr. Hanson sits on the advisory board of two health-focused digital platforms, Unyte and Pearll, as well as the advisory board of Holos, an integrated health and community company.

"Dr. Jesse Hanson's expansive knowledge and resourceful skill set provide Rehab.com with new capabilities in bringing patient-first innovations and reforms to the rehabilitation space," said Patrick Nagle, founder and CEO of Rehab.com. "With a career centered upon helping patients recover and better their lives, Dr. Hanson will have a profound impact on Rehab.com's ability to guide patients in their recovery."



"I am humbled to join the growing team at Rehab.com," said Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD. "Never has it been easier or more important than now for patients to have access to rehabilitation options and helpful knowledge in their recovery journey. I am proud to be part of a team that is truly putting patients' needs first."

In addition to practicing as a licensed psychotherapist, Dr. Hanson is a sought-after speaker and trainer. He regularly facilitates leadership seminars for corporate executives, mental health professionals, and medical doctors. Dr. Hanson's work is frequently featured in international media outlets such as the CBC, CTV, Bell Media, SELF, and Medical Daily, and he has served as an Interventionist on A&E's popular documentary TV series, Intervention.

Dr. Jesse Hanson holds a PhD in Clinical Psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, specializing in somatic psychology and neuropsychology, as well as a master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Santa Barbara Graduate Institute.

Rehab.com connects patients with providers who care. Its innovative, patient-first platform makes it easy to find the right rehab option quickly, whether for addiction treatment, mental health, or physical therapy. With a national network of 5,400+ providers, Rehab.com is committed to visibility of all rehabilitation providers, regardless of size. More than 3,200 patient-provider connections are made every week at Rehab.com.



