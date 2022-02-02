RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Expands in Florida with Grand Opening of New Store in Jacksonville - RVR Grows to 8 Locations in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the opening of a brand-new location in Jacksonville, Florida under the RV One Superstores brand. The store facility is over 50,000 square feet on 10 acres with a 7,500 square foot 2-story sales showroom. The store also features a large service facility with a covered service drive and 18 indoor service bays.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to expand into the Jacksonville market with our 8th store in Florida. Jacksonville is one of the largest RV markets in the United States and the #2 market in Florida. This is a major facility investment to serve our customers in sales and service in this market for the next years and decades. The store has a state-of-the-art facility with over 200 inventory display spaces, a large 2-story showroom, and a significant service facility."

"The store will be branded RV One Superstores to complement the other seven RV One Superstore locations we have in the Florida market and will be part of our East Region run by Don Strollo, East Region President," added Jon Ferrando.

"RV One Superstores Jacksonville will feature a good mix of motorized and towable RVs with strong brands like Jayco, Airstream, Forest River, and Heartland," said Don Strollo. "We are excited for the new location in this incredible RV market. We welcome all the new team members of RV One Superstores Jacksonville to the RV Retailer family."

RV One Superstores Jacksonville is in Jacksonville, FL on the west side of I-295 just east of downtown Jacksonville. The local area has over 20 RV parks in the immediate area located around the St. Johns River.

To learn more about RV One Superstore Jacksonville and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.rvone.com or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 94 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

