Award-winning Public Relations Agency Kaplow Communications Wraps Up Its 30th Year with Senior Promotions and PR Daily Award Accolades

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplow Communications, a leading strategic brand marketing, public relations and influencer marketing agency, celebrates a successful 30 years, including the elevation of three senior staff to executive roles, with excitement for the new year.

Kaplow Communications (PRNewswire)

"As we look back on a year filled with unprecedented growth across all our categories, we recognize the important role our leadership has played in this success," said Liz Kaplow, Founder and CEO of Kaplow Communications. "This is why we continue to pride ourselves on promoting great talent from within, fostering an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and enthusiasm."

Kaplow Communications has long been recognized as an independently owned, female-founded, family-first agency, encouraging employees to build long-term careers and grow into best-in-class communications leaders. In the new year, the agency has plans to continue its growth through client and service offering expansion. Kaplow also revamped its digital presence with a new website and looks forward to a successful 2022.

"We can't wait to see where the new year takes us," said Liz Kaplow. "As we inch into our 31st year, we are filled with gratitude and appreciation for our employees and clients."

The recent promotions include:

Samara Finn Holland, Executive Vice President, Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Samara Finn Holland has a track record of driving innovation, overseeing business growth and propelling managerial excellence. In addition to leading Kaplow's influencer marketing division, which celebrated significant growth in 2021, she is now responsible for expanding client services, designing bespoke staff development programs, and elevating the agency's external industry visibility.

Claire Nilsson, Executive Vice President, Head of Beauty

Claire Nilsson has spearheaded the growth of the beauty practice, developing and executing integrated marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships, thought leadership, influencer marketing and celebrity management to deliver award-winning work for Kaplow's beauty roster, which includes CVS Beauty, Dermstore, Bluemercury, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, among others.

Jee Nah Chang Walker, Executive Vice President, Head of Lifestyle

Jee Nah Chang Walker – an 11-year veteran of Kaplow – has led the lifestyle group to unprecedented growth over the past year. As the longest standing member of the Kaplow leadership team, Jee Nah has a proven track record of delivering business-driving results and consumer love for the most recognizable names in lifestyle and retail, including Target, Fidelity Investments, Stanley and Resident. Jee Nah is also a founding member of Kaplow's DE&I Taskforce.

In addition, the Kaplow team is celebrating industry honors from Ragan's PR Daily, including the Activist Campaign award for our work with the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM - a branch of the Association of National Advertisers) on the 'HERE' #SeeALL Emmy's program. Kaplow also received honorable mentions in the DE&I Communications category for the aforementioned work with AIMM and in the Influencer Campaign category for CVS Pharmacy's Beauty & Wellness Programming.

About Kaplow Communications

Kaplow Communications, a next-generation communications agency in New York City, specializes in conceptualizing and executing integrated campaigns that change conversations in today's digital world. Kaplow's award-winning programs include brand strategy, media relations, influencer marketing, thought leadership and executive visibility, reaching consumers at every touch point and creating an emotional bond that drives loyalty and brand love. For information, call 212-221-1713 or visit http://www.kaplow.com/our-services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaplow Communications