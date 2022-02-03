Ball Corporation and Anheuser-Busch to Bring Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Cups to Fans at the Big Game for the Third Consecutive Year Fans at SoFi Stadium and at home can celebrate the Big Game more sustainably by using and recycling the Ball Aluminum Cup™

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) and Anheuser-Busch today announced a partnership to bring the infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™ to guests at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Big Game on February 13, 2022. The aluminum cups, which are also available to fans at major events and venues across the country and for purchase online and at mass retailers, are a demonstration of the partners' commitment to advancing sustainability in the industry.

The Ball Aluminum Cup at the 2022 Big Game (PRNewswire)

Ball, a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, designed the lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products. As the NFL's official beer sponsor and the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl LVI, Anheuser-Busch is also doing its part by leveraging the reach of its Bud Light brand and sports partnerships to encourage recycling and sustainability behaviors among sports fans and support the brewer's ambitious 2025 sustainability goals.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are always looking for new ways to use our capabilities and scale to enable a circular economy and help create a future with more cheers," said Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability Procurement at Anheuser-Busch. "We are committed to having 100% of our packaging made from majority recycled content or be returnable by 2025 and through this continued partnership with Ball, we are excited to once again bring a more sustainable packaging solution to sports fans at this year's big game."

The sustainable aluminum cups will be available to fans in 9-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce versions across multiple locations leading up to and during the Big Game, including at the Halftime Show and the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. For those celebrating at home, the aluminum cups are also available for purchase on Amazon and in select grocery retailers and mass retailers including Kroger, Target, Walmart and more.

"With its vast influence and reach, sports and entertainment has the power to be a true vehicle for change. At Ball, we're committed to partnering with venues, teams and players to make a difference on sustainability by increasing use of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, strengthening in-venue recycling, and educating fans on how they can live more sustainably," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO-elect, Ball Corporation. "We look forward to teaming up with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light for the third time to bring fans a more sustainable way to enjoy their favorite beverage at the Big Game."

The aluminum cups' availability at this year's game builds on the partnership's success at the Big Game in 2021 at Raymond James Stadium and at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020 as part of the stadium's initiative to phase out 99.4% of single-use plastics that year. The aluminum cups are helping to drive sustainability at sports and entertainment venues across the country, including at Ball Arena in Denver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York, Globe Life Field in Texas, and State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today and aluminum cans, cups and bottles can be recycled and back on a store shelf within 60 days. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated drinking experience. It also can be customized with logos and graphics, as it will be for the Big Game.

Abo ut Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products for customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of the company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ball Corporation