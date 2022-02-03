-- Total revenue increased 14% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to $364 million

Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results -- Total revenue increased 14% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to $364 million

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"We are encouraged by our strong finish to 2021 and the momentum we are carrying into 2022," said David Fisher , Enova's CEO. "Our fourth quarter performance was driven by the continued effectiveness of our marketing to capture demand across our businesses, especially from new customers. In addition, credit quality remains strong, in both legacy and newer vintages, supported by our machine learning-powered risk management and analytical capabilities. We believe our diversified products and the ability of our talented team to manage through changing market dynamics has us well positioned for continued profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

Total revenue of $364 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 38% from $264 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net revenue margin of 77% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 92% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations of $49 million , or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $231 million , or $6.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $101 million , a non-GAAP measure, compared to $149 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings of $60 million , or $1.61 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $85 million , or $2.39 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Summary

Total revenue of $1.208 billion in 2021 increased 11% from $1.084 billion in 2020.

Net revenue margin of 85% in 2021 compared to 63% in 2020.

Net income from continuing operations of $256 million , or $6.79 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to $378 million , or $11.71 per diluted share, in 2020.

Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $473 million , a non-GAAP measure, compared to $415 million in 2020.

Adjusted earnings of $286 million , or $7.57 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $235 million , or $7.26 per diluted share, in 2020.

"We finished the year with strong financial results as fourth quarter and full-year 2021 total originations, originations from new customers, ending receivables and revenue were all the largest and most diverse in our company's history," said Steve Cunningham , CFO of Enova. "We continue to see strong unit economics from new originations as credit performance across our brands continues to perform inline or better than expectations. Our solid balance sheet and ample liquidity give us the flexibility to continue to deliver on our commitment to long-term shareholder value through both share repurchases and investments in our business to drive meaningful, sustainable and profitable growth."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

February 3rd . The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at February 10, 2022 , at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time , while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 5103540. Enova will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 quarter results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today,. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com , along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until, at, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 5103540

About Enova

www.enova.com . Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, lease termination and cease-use loss (gain), gain on bargain purchase, other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 165,477



$ 297,273

Restricted cash



60,406





71,927

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



1,964,690





1,241,506

Income taxes receivable



51,104





—

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



52,274





40,301

Property and equipment, net



78,402





79,417

Operating lease right-of-use asset



23,101





40,123

Goodwill



279,275





267,974

Intangible assets, net



35,444





26,008

Other assets



51,310





43,546

Total assets

$ 2,761,483



$ 2,108,075

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 156,102



$ 124,071

Operating lease liability



40,987





67,956

Income taxes currently payable



—





2,624

Deferred tax liabilities, net



86,943





48,129

Long-term debt



1,384,399





946,461

Total liabilities



1,668,431





1,189,241

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

43,423,572 and 41,936,784 shares issued and 34,144,012 and 35,762,926

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding



—





—

Additional paid in capital



225,689





187,981

Retained earnings



1,105,761





849,466

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,540)





(6,898)

Treasury stock, at cost (9,279,560 and 6,173,858 shares as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)



(229,858)





(113,201)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,093,052





917,348

Noncontrolling interest



—





1,486

Total stockholders' equity



1,093,052





918,834

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,761,483



$ 2,108,075



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$ 363,608



$ 263,852



$ 1,207,932



$ 1,083,710

Change in Fair Value



(83,229)





(20,349)





(183,672)





(399,517)

Net Revenue



280,379





243,503





1,024,260





684,193

Expenses































Marketing



107,612





27,605





271,160





69,780

Operations and technology



39,072





30,812





147,700





96,284

General and administrative



40,641





56,657





156,962





140,600

Depreciation and amortization



12,374





8,288





35,375





19,732

Total Expenses



199,699





123,362





611,197





326,396

Income from Operations



80,680





120,141





413,063





357,797

Interest expense, net



(19,016)





(27,304)





(76,509)





(86,691)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net



1





521





(382)





514

Gain on bargain purchase



—





163,999





—





163,999

Equity method investment income



395





628





2,953





628

Other nonoperating expenses



(842)





(827)





(1,970)





(827)

Income before Income Taxes



61,218





257,158





337,155





435,420

Provision for income taxes



12,480





26,379





80,087





57,191

Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling

interest



48,738





230,779





257,068





378,229

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



88





85





773





85

Net income from continuing operations



48,650





230,694





256,295





378,144

Net loss from discontinued operations



—





(3)





—





(300)

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 48,650



$ 230,691



$ 256,295



$ 377,844

Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International,

Inc.:































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:































Continuing operations

$ 1.36



$ 6.61



$ 7.05



$ 11.86

Discontinued operations



—





—





—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 1.36



$ 6.61



$ 7.05



$ 11.85

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:































Continuing operations

$ 1.30



$ 6.47



$ 6.79



$ 11.71

Discontinued operations



—





—





—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 1.30



$ 6.47



$ 6.79



$ 11.70

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



35,750





34,926





36,351





31,897

Diluted



37,330





35,645





37,736





32,302



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$ 471,868



$ 741,171

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



—





(300)

Cash flows provided by operating activities



471,868





740,871

Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(923,494)





2,986

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(29,153)





109,920

Property and equipment additions



(29,674)





(29,491)

Sale of subsidiary



1,928





—

Other investing activities



25





168

Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations



(980,368)





83,583

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



—





—

Total cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities



(980,368)





83,583

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities



365,149





(535,974)

Effect of exchange rates on cash



34





(244)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(143,317)





288,236

Less: increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



—





—

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - continuing

operations



(143,317)





288,236

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



369,200





80,964

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 225,883



$ 369,200



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended

December 30, 2021 and 2020.



Three Months Ended December 31

2021



2020



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 1,878,426



$ 1,263,134



$ 615,292

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



11,790





8,845





2,945

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 1,890,216



$ 1,271,979



$ 618,237

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 1,964,690



$ 1,241,506



$ 723,184

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



18,813





10,289





8,524

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 1,983,503



$ 1,251,795



$ 731,708

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



104.9 %



98.4 %



6.5 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 1,944,262



$ 1,310,171



$ 634,091

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



13,750





10,163





3,587

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 1,958,012



$ 1,320,334



$ 637,678

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 1,792,257



$ 1,153,358



$ 638,899

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



13,212





8,861





4,351

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 1,805,469



$ 1,162,219



$ 643,250



























Revenue

$ 358,633



$ 261,299



$ 97,334

Change in fair value



(81,911)





(20,349)





(61,562)

Net revenue



276,722





240,950





35,772

Net revenue margin



77.2 %



92.2 %



(15.0) % Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



4.5 %



1.8 %



2.7 %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 103,213



$ 122,666



$ (19,453)

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



5.3 %



9.3 %



(4.0) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 120,259



$ 55,087



$ 65,172

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



6.7 %



4.7 %



2.0 %





(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Adjusted Earnings Measures

















Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 48,650



$ 230,694



$ 256,295



$ 378,144

Adjustments:































Gain on bargain purchase(a)



—





(163,999)





—





(163,999)

Transaction-related costs(b)



—





13,430





1,424





20,023

Lease termination and cease use costs(c)



7,648





—





7,535





—

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



842





827





1,970





827

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





1,215





6,862





1,777

Stock-based compensation expense



5,107





7,153





21,179





18,041

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net



(1)





(506)





372





(499)

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(4,012)





(3,787)





(9,855)





(8,038)

Discrete tax adjustments(e)



—





—





—





(11,604)

Adjusted earnings

$ 60,248



$ 85,027



$ 285,782



$ 234,672



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.30



$ 6.47



$ 6.79



$ 11.71



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.61



$ 2.39



$ 7.57



$ 7.26



Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 48,650



$ 230,694



$ 256,295



$ 378,144

Depreciation and amortization expenses(f)



12,372





8,282





35,362





19,726

Interest expense, net(f)



18,916





27,120





75,929





86,507

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net



(1)





(506)





372





(499)

Provision for income taxes



12,480





26,379





80,087





57,191

Stock-based compensation expense



5,107





7,153





21,179





18,041

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(b)



—





13,430





1,424





20,023

Lease termination and cease use loss(c)



3,449





—





3,336





—

Gain on bargain purchase(a)



—





(163,999)





—





(163,999)

Equity method investment income



(395)





(628)





(2,953)





(628)

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



842





827





1,970





827

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 101,420



$ 148,752



$ 473,001



$ 415,333



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 363,608



$ 263,852



$ 1,207,932



$ 1,083,710

Adjusted EBITDA



101,420





148,752





473,001





415,333

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



27.9 %



56.4 %



39.2 %



38.3 %





(a) In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $164.0 million gain on bargain purchase related to an acquisition. (b) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary. In the fourth and third quarters of 2020, the Company incurred expenses totaling $13.4 million ($12.0 million net of tax) and $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax), respectively, related to an acquisition. (c) In the fourth and third quarters of 2021, the Company recorded a loss of $7.6 million ($5.7 million net of tax), including a net write-off of leasehold improvements of $4.2 million, and a gain of $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax), respectively, upon the exits of leased office spaces. (d) In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company incurred a loss of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to the partial divestiture of a subsidiary. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to an incomplete transaction. In the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) and $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to early extinguishment of debt. (e) In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an $11.6 million income tax benefit resulting from the release of its liability for

certain previously unrecognized tax benefits. (f) Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

View original content:

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.