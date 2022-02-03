INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("Electric Last Mile Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELMS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 1, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions announced that the Company would restate its previously issued financial statements from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, including statements in the Company's registration statement, and that the Company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon. In connection with the restatement, the Company also announced the resignation of its CEO and its Executive Chairman. Following a Special Committee investigation into "certain sales of equity securities" made by and to individuals associated with the Company, Electric Last Mile Solutions determined that in November and December 2020, certain executives purchased equity in the Company "at substantial discounts to market value."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.88, or 51%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022.

If you purchased Electric Last Mile Solutions securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

