Leading-Edge Financial Services Litigator Joins Paul Hastings in Washington, D.C., Advancing Investigations and Fintech Growth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hastings LLP, an elite global law firm, announced today that standout financial services litigator Laurel Loomis Rimon has joined the firm as a partner, based in Washington, D.C. Ms. Rimon joins from O'Melveny, where she co-chaired the Fintech practice. Her arrival adds further momentum to the strong growth of the firm's leading Investigations & White Collar Defense, Chambers Band I FCPA and Fintech & Payments practices, and Paul Hastings' Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) practice. Ms. Rimon joins following the recent addition of partners Allyson Baker and Meredith Boylan.

Laurel Loomis Rimon (PRNewswire)

"Our clients in the fintech space require leading-edge regulatory knowledge and incisive legal counsel, particularly as they find themselves facing an increasing number of investigations and enforcement actions," said Seth Zachary, Chairman of Paul Hastings. "Laurel's impressive government credentials and substantive regulatory experience make her a wonderful addition to the firm, further elevating our Investigations, CFPB, and Fintech practices."

"Paul Hastings is one of the premier global law firms, handling complex matters for top financial services and fintech companies, as well as being one of the most successful firms over the past several decades," said Ms. Rimon. "I am thrilled to join the firm's leading Investigations, Fintech and CFPB teams and open up new opportunities to grow my practice."

Ms. Rimon advises financial institutions, fintech companies, and government entities on compliance issues, enforcement actions, and internal and government investigations. She has particular expertise in the area of blockchain and cryptocurrency, advising clients on the development of new networks and products, and responding to enforcement inquiries. Ms. Rimon is recognized as a "Leading Individual" by Chambers and Partners for her "strong reputation as an anti-money laundering and sanctions expert." In counseling clients, she draws on her almost 25 years in government. She served for more than 15 years as an Assistant United States Attorney and Department of Justice (DOJ) Trial Attorney, including tenure as head of Litigation for DOJ's Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section, where she litigated complex criminal and civil money laundering and other financial crimes. Her government experience also includes serving as an Assistant Deputy Enforcement Director at the CFPB, leading complex and sensitive investigations of bank and non-bank targets.

Paul Hastings' Investigations & White Collar Defense practice brings together senior defense lawyers and former enforcement attorneys from the U.S. DOJ, SEC, CFPB, and state attorney general offices, as well as lawyers with extensive in-house experience effectively handling investigations and compliance programs. The practice has played key roles in groundbreaking Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) settlements over the last decade and handled anti-corruption matters in more than 100 countries around the world. The Paul Hastings team has been named White Collar Department of the Year and Compliance Group of the Year by Law360, as well as the Most Impressive Investigations Practice at the GIR Global Awards. In addition, the practice is ranked in Band 1 for FCPA by Chambers.

Paul Hastings' global Fintech & Payments practice is a Chambers Band-1 rated fintech (U.S.) practice and includes numerous Chambers-rated fintech partners. It is the recipient of numerous accolades and is viewed as the preeminent fintech practice in the U.S. The global team offers clients unparalleled expertise in fintech, payment systems, bank regulatory and legislative issues, and represents an array of U.S. and international clients, including both leading global financial institutions and innovative start-ups.

A Wall Street firm, Paul Hastings is one of only a handful of firms in the U.S. that represents a true cross-section of clients, including every major investment bank in the world, and some of the largest and most prestigious asset managers.

Dedicated to helping the world's leading Wall Street and global investment banks, asset managers and corporations achieve their business and legal goals, Paul Hastings is a premier global finance law firm with elite teams in finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and litigation.

Our unmatched client service has helped us become one of the legal profession's most admired firms, known for a diverse and highly collaborative culture that delivers innovative solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paul Hastings LLP