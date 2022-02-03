LumApps to Expand its Employee Experience Platform with Acquisition of HeyAxel The acquisition accelerates LumApps' product and market vision of a personalized and smart Employee Experience Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire HeyAxel , a powerful no-code HR automation and employee onboarding solution. The acquisition builds upon LumApps' continued growth and promises to accelerate the delivery of LumApps' unique vision: an entirely personalized experience for each employee.

The HeyAxel solution will be fully integrated with LumApps' Employee Experience Platform. The integration of the two products and teams will accelerate LumApps' employee journeys roadmap with an additional team of experts plus an adaptable, omnichannel orchestration engine, broadcast capabilities, quizzes, surveys, and HeyAxel's out-of-the-box journey builder.

"The acquisition of HeyAxel allows us to take an innovative step forward in our product development by adding an easy-to-use journey engine that makes it simple to create personalized, smart, and integrated journeys. Our customers will be able to deliver tailored information and insights to their employees at every stage of their tenure to improve engagement and promote positive experiences," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO at LumApps.

An Employee Journey is an orchestrated set of communications, information, and activities that are designed to inspire action, promote engagement and maximize the Employee Experience at a certain point in the employee lifecycle. Personalized communications throughout the employee lifecycle can have a significant positive impact on engagement, motivation, and long-term success in the workplace.

With HeyAxel's no-code tooling, LumApps will develop additional prebuilt journeys making it simple for enterprises to tailor their journeys at each step of the entire employee lifecycle. LumApps customers will also be able to quickly and easily develop their own employee journeys to fit the unique needs of their employees and organizations.

"HeyAxel's no-code platform enables HR managers to easily create specific journeys like onboarding and career milestones," said Arnaud Weiss, CEO and Co-founder at HeyAxel. "Joining LumApps will enable us to create additional components for all the various stages throughout an individual's tenure. This merger signifies the clear convergence in our vision of putting employees at center stage and ensuring cutting-edge and best-in-class journeys in an employee experience platform."

"HeyAxel provides great value by improving the onboarding journey for our new employees and streamlining work automation. LumApps has been positioned as a leader in its industry by well-known analysts, powering internal communications for many large, global enterprises throughout the world. We are convinced LumApps and HeyAxel together will strengthen the digital employee experience by providing a personalized and holistic solution." Laura Nepert, Head of Recruiting at Renault Digital.

About LumApps

LumApps is a leading Employee Experience Platform first launched in 2015 to unify the modern workforce through better communication, engagement, and instant access to information. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps intelligently connects people, information, and business applications to empower employees and enhance productivity. The product tailors each experience to the unique needs of the employee, from executives and managers to frontline workers. LumApps is a true SaaS platform designed to scale to the needs of today's largest enterprises and is easily accessible across any device or language.

With over 250 people in 7 offices located on three continents, LumApps serves prominent companies like Veolia, Airbus, Valeo, Air Liquide, The Economist and Electronic Arts, supporting more than 4 million users worldwide. To fuel its continued rapid growth and enhance the capabilities of its platform, LumApps has raised $70M in a Series C round in 2020. Learn more at www.lumapps.com

