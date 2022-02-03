OpenText and Google Cloud to Collaborate on Next Generation Content Services

OpenText Core Content to be available on Google Cloud, enabling rapid, secure access to the OpenText platform

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it is deepening its strategic partnership with Google Cloud by launching its OpenText Core Content as a service on Google Cloud, enabling customers to deploy OpenText's enterprise productivity suite on a global, trusted infrastructure. OpenText and Google Cloud will partner to deliver new capabilities to users, utilizing Google Cloud capabilities in secure software supply chains, SRE toolsets, and DevOps best practices for delivering a next-generation, cloud-native productivity platform, with low-latency and secure access for distributed teams.

Through this multi-year partnership, OpenText and Google Cloud will also jointly explore new functionalities and integrations to improve productivity for distributed and hybrid teams, including integrations between OpenText and Google Workspace to enable streamlined, secure, and governed access to data across entire organizations, and to deliver improved, cloud-based content services for enterprise customers. This partnership will enable customers to move from data-to-impact and create their information advantage, delivering innovative solutions that companies require for global collaboration, compliance, and business growth.

"Distributed work is here to stay and organizations must ensure they have the right technology, information and processes in place to deliver on employee and customer expectations," said Mark Barrenechea, CEO & CTO at OpenText. "To meet and exceed those expectations, we are excited to build the next generation OpenText platform on Google Cloud. Our long-standing, strong partnership with Google Cloud, and our proven track record of industry-leading co-innovations will help us support customers' hybrid work needs today and into the future."

"OpenText is building for the future on Google Cloud," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Their platform for enterprise content services is widely adopted among global enterprises, and with hybrid work here to stay, it's critical to enable secure, governed, and easy access to information across these large organizations. Delivering and building OpenText's core platform on Google Cloud will enable businesses to deploy its capabilities at great scale, securely and quickly, while enabling future integrations with popular collaboration services like Google Workspace."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

