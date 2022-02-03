RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA AT BRACEBRIDGE HALL OPENS NEW ONSITE OUTPATIENT PROGRAM

New service broadens treatment facility's continuum of care for substance use disorder patients in Maryland and Delaware communities

EARLEVILLE, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall (RCA), a Maryland substance use disorder treatment facility and part of the national RCA network of addiction treatment facilities, today announced the opening of its outpatient program to support RCA patients transitioning from inpatient treatment as well as individuals coming from other facilities or directly from the community. The outpatient program expands the center's continuum of care, ensuring all patients receive the services they need to find lasting and meaningful recovery from addiction.

"The new outpatient services broaden the RCA continuum of care for SUD patients in Maryland and Delaware communities.

RCA at Bracebridge Hall's outpatient program allows patients at different stages of their sobriety journey to safely recover with access to three levels of care:

Partial hospitalization program (PHP): The highest level of care; approximately 30-45 days of treatment

Intensive outpatient program (IOP): The next level down; typically includes 60-90 days of treatment

General outpatient program: Covers up to six months of care

The outpatient program is the latest addition to the center's current offerings, which include medically monitored detoxification and inpatient treatment. The increased use of telemedicine at RCA through the pandemic confirmed the feasibility of delivering outpatient care through a hybrid model that offers both in-person and telehealth therapy. Now, the center can serve a significantly wider population beyond those who live within a 30-minute radius of the Cecil County location, with patients able to live at home or in another safe environment while still working or going to school.

"Our rural, less densely-populated campus is incredibly idyllic, but serving some patients who aren't able to spend the night here presented some challenges," said Robert Bunyon, chief executive officer of RCA at Bracebridge Hall. "Our successful adoption of telehealth because of the COVID-19 pandemic – and the level of acceptance among our patients, partners and insurance companies – opened up the opportunity for us to make outpatient services possible now. We look forward to providing our patients the same meaningful experience regardless of which program they are part of and helping them smoothly transition to the level of care that works best for their situation."

Patients enrolled in RCA at Bracebridge Hall's inpatient residential program are assigned clinical transition coordinators who will connect with them throughout their recovery. The coordinators will also assist in patients' transition to the outpatient program, if appropriate, bridging the gap to make the process less disruptive.

A robust RCA Alumni Association provides support for patients after graduation from treatment. A digital connection program for outpatient as well as inpatients is now incorporated into the treatment program using a new RCA software app called Shoutout™ to further support the treatment experience and the recovery journey afterwards.

An in-network provider for most insurance plans, RCA provides affordable, accessible and evidence-based treatment and clinical expertise to deliver quality care tailored to individual patients' needs in the Maryland and Delaware areas.

Located in northeast Maryland, RCA at Bracebridge Hall engages patients and families from the surrounding region and beyond. The facility is accredited by the Joint Commission and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and was named a "Best U.S. Addiction Treatment Facility in Maryland" by Newsweek . It provides evidence-based inpatient treatment for substance use disorder as well as virtual reality treatment enhancement in collaboration with Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions.

To learn more about the outpatient program and recovery residence, offered by RCA at Bracebridge Hall, visit the website.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has ten inpatient facilities in the United States in Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton, Woodbridge, and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.

