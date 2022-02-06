Thomas J. Kent Jr. Chairman & C.E.O of Kent Global LLC forms Joint Ventures with major Hollywood distribution and funding companies.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O. of the Investment consultancy firm Kent Global LLC, entered into Joint Ventures with Hollywood disruption and funding companies. Mr. Kent has expressed his excitement about the combined Joint Ventures. This gives Kent Global LLC access into Hollywood and its insiders. With the exclusive Joint Ventures in place, Kent Global can facilitate the funding of deals as small as 500k and go as high as a 100 million dollars for Movie productions. Mr. Kent confirms that he will be spending a lot more time in the greater Los Angeles area to firm up relationships and evaluate new projects. Mr. Kent plans on setting up a Los Angeles office along with an office in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Mr. Kent goes on to say that the Investment consultancy firm formed in 2011 will become a major force in the Hollywood community. Mr. Kent goes on to state that if you are a Movie Producer or someone that is looking to get movie deals funded, please contact Kent Global LLC.

Kent at New York City film festival (PRNewswire)

