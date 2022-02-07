5th Annual AIM for Awareness Design Challenge Opens Feb. 7

CARMEL, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle and high school students are invited to take part in the 5th Annual AIM for Awareness Design Challenge to create ads that raise awareness about youth mental health.

The competition is open to students in grades 6-12 and artwork will be accepted in two categories: traditional artwork, such as painting or drawings, and graphic art that is computer-generated. Middle and high school submissions will be judged separately with prizes awarded to overall winners.

The contest is timelier than ever. Recently, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy called on the public to respond to a growing mental health crisis impacting youth, which has worsened with the pandemic.

"With children, teens, and young adults now facing unprecedented mental health challenges, AIM is looking for students who can provide hope to someone struggling," said Lori Butterworth, CEO of AIM Youth Mental Health . "Their ad may encourage someone to speak up and seek help, or it might motivate others to be empathetic."

The Design Challenge ends April 1, 2022. An awards reception will be hosted by Carmel Sunset Rotary Club at the Sunset Center in Carmel on April 29, 2022.

"The mission of Carmel Sunset Rotary is to empower youth through the arts," said Lynda Patrick, President of Carmel Sunset Rotary Club. "The AIM Design Challenge is a perfect fit for us - the competition raises awareness among the youth, and their creativity and sense of urgency combine to inspire others to take note and take action."

More information about the Design Challenge, including artwork from prior competitions and entry forms, can be found at: aimymh.org/design-challenge .

AIM Youth Mental Health was founded in 2014 by Susan Stilwell and her daughter, Sydney, in response to multiple tragedies tied to youth mental health such as suicides, school shootings, eating disorders, and growing despair.

The nonprofit identifies and funds promising youth mental health research, while also building a movement devoted to the mental health of children, teens, and young adults. In that way, AIM works to bridge the gap between research and practice, and implement evidence-based youth mental health solutions for exponential impact.

To learn more about AIM Youth Mental Health, visit aimyhm.org .

