BERMUDA ANNOUNCES NEW COVID TRAVEL PROTOCOLS PROVIDING SAFE AND SIMPLE GUIDELINES FOR VACCINATED VISITORS Effective March 7, 2022, Relaxed Protocols Make it Even Easier to Enjoy the Year-Round Island Getaway

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bermuda has announced updated COVID-19 protocols, offering new travel guidelines that will streamline the process for vaccinated travellers visiting the island, by land or sea. Effective March 7, 2022, the revised guidelines will continue to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors, while making it even more convenient for visitors.

"We welcome visitors from around the world with travel guidelines that ensure their safety as well as their convenience, and our updated protocols will make visiting Bermuda even easier," said Charles H. Jeffers II, Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) CEO. "Our hotels and local businesses are open with the Bermudian hospitality for which we are known. There's never been a better time to visit."

Bermuda's new guidelines will require all visitors to show proof of current vaccination status and a negative COVID-19 test result (both antigen or PCR tests are allowed) within two days of arriving on the island.

Travellers will need to complete the Travellers Authorisation form with this information 24 – 48 hours prior to arrival.

Up-to-date vaccination status is defined as having received a second dose within six months, or three doses of the vaccine.

No further testing will be required upon arrival. If country of origin requires a test to return, Bermuda will automatically schedule and provide return testing to travellers.

"Due to the overwhelming response we have seen to our recent Pink Sale promotion, we are extending this special offer for savings of up to 50% if booked before February 20," said Douglas Trueblood, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "People are ready to travel, and Bermuda is eager to welcome them back."

For all Bermuda coronavirus updates and requirements, go to www.gov.bm/coronavirus.

About the Bermuda Tourism Authority

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government entity and the official destination marketing organization for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure and group travel and tourism investment. For more information visit: www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

