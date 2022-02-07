Flex Announces New Presidents of Health Solutions and Consumer Devices Business Units

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Randy Clark has been named President, Health Solutions Business Unit and Rob Campbell has been named President, Consumer Devices Business Unit. Mr. Clark and Mr. Campbell will lead the overall vision, strategy, business planning, development, and execution of their respective businesses.

Mr. Clark joins Flex as a recognized change agent with over 20 years of medical industry experience including transforming existing business models to evolve into new markets, opportunities, and categories. As the Health Solutions President, he will manage the rapidly growing Flex medical portfolio of products and services spanning devices, equipment, drug delivery, and others. Mr. Clark comes to Flex from Olympus Corporation of the Americas, where he held many leadership roles. Most recently, he served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee and as President of the Medical Systems Group. Mr. Clark received a Master of Business Administration degree from Colorado State University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drake University and completed the Advanced Management program at Harvard Business School.

Over the past seven years at Flex, Mr. Campbell led the Component Services Group, with an emphasis on profitable growth, delivering significant positive financial results. He will leverage his extensive experience in launching and rapidly growing businesses in the high-tech electronic component manufacturing and distribution spaces, to lead the Flex Consumer Devices business. This business is focused on high-volume, high-velocity businesses and emerging markets. Prior to joining Flex, Mr. Campbell was a Corporate Vice-President at Future Electronics, a multi-billion-dollar components distributor. Mr. Campbell received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida and completed the Executive Education program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts

David Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@flex.com



Media & Press

Mark Plungy

Director, Corporate Integrated Communications

(408) 442-1691

Mark.Plungy@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flex