Love Me, Tender: Checkers® & Rally's® Celebrates Debut of First-Ever Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders with Special Promotions This Month

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced the launch of its all-new, first-ever fry-seasoned chicken tenders.

Checkers & Rally’s all-new, first-ever fry-seasoned chicken tenders. Available nationwide Feb. 21 and inspired by the irresistible seasoning from the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America, as named by Restaurant Business’ 2020 Technomic Ignite Consumer Data, the tender-tastic menu addition is fully loaded with flavor, with white meat crispy coated in Checkers & Rally’s famous fry seasoning for a signature zesty taste. (PRNewswire)

Available nationwide Feb. 21 and inspired by the irresistible seasoning from the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America, as named by Restaurant Business' 2020 Technomic Ignite Consumer Data, the tender-tastic menu addition is fully loaded with flavor, with white meat crispy coated in Checkers & Rally's famous fry seasoning for a signature zesty taste. The three-, five- and eight-piece orders are available as part of a combo meal in each respective size.

In conjunction with National Singles Awareness Day on Feb. 15, Checkers & Rally's is giving away a free "single" tender with each purchase at participating restaurants. No one needs to be "cooped" or coupled up to feel the love, as guests can receive one free tender with every order on the holiday, while supplies last.

"Given the incredible popularity of the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America, we've decided to double down and take our legendary fry seasoning to new heights with our first-ever fry-seasoned chicken tenders," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "No matter your relationship status, Checkers & Rally's invites you to feel our love by receiving a free single tender as part of every order on Feb. 15. The delectable taste of our new tenders is sure to delight everyone's hearts and taste buds."

In celebration of the fry-seasoned tenders launch later this month, the company is also offering a chance to win coupons for free Checkers & Rally's Chicken Tenders and special tenders-inspired swag. Free entry and Official Rules are available by visiting SeasonedChickenTenders.com Feb. 16 – 22. The sweepstakes will award 25 randomly selected winners with limited-edition prize packs consisting of eye masks, bath robes, slippers and more, plus another 100 winners will receive coupons to redeem three-piece orders of Checkers & Rally's Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Must be a U.S. Resident, 18 or older. Begins 12:00:01 a.m. ET Feb. 16, 2022 and ends 11:59:58 p.m. ET Feb. 22, 2022. Winners selected at random. Odds depend on number of entries. Void in AK, HI, RI and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For details, please see Official Rules available at www.SeasonedChickenTenders.com.

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com. Enter for a chance to win your own Checkers & Rally's Chicken Tenders and special swag at SeasonedChickenTenders.com.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.