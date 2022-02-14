Donna Dror joins Usercentrics as new Chief Revenue Officer

Former General Manager of Similarweb moves to Usercentrics, a leader in Consent Management Platforms, to drive ambitious growth across the globe

MUNICH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Dror is the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Usercentrics, a leader in Consent Management Platforms (CMP). She now joins Usercentrics from web analytics platform operator Similarweb, where she most recently held the position of General Manager. As CRO, Dror will lead go-to-market and full-funnel revenue operations for the company globally.

With the appointment, Usercentrics is also looking to accelerate revenue growth, across core markets. Dror brings more than a decade of experience in SaaS and revenue leadership experience. Most recently, she was responsible for GTM strategy at Similarweb, and had a key role leading the company through a successful IPO in May 2021.

"With our solutions we enable companies to be compliant with data protection regulations worldwide, building user trust through transparency with high consent rates. It's a mission I feel connected to, and I am excited to be a part of it. I believe strongly in Usercentrics' solutions and the people who embody the company's values," Dror says.

Through the merger with Cybot, Usercentrics solutions now include the Cookiebot Plug & Play platform in addition to a consent management offering for websites and apps. The solutions are already implemented on over 700,000 sites worldwide today. Usercentrics has active customers in more than 100 countries and works with agencies, technology and privacy experts in more than 30 countries.

Mischa Rürup, founder and CEO: "We now have more than 220 employees in 10 countries. The addition of Donna Dror underscores this development and is a commitment to our accelerated growth. She is a fantastic leader who will help us to continue our momentum. With her experience of over ten years building and growing businesses, she can help us take the next important steps as a company."

About Usercentrics:

Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of consent management platforms (CMP). We enable businesses to collect, manage and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve full compliance with global privacy regulations while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with their customers.

Usercentrics is active in more than 100 countries, with 2000+ resellers and handles more than 61 million daily user consents.

Visit usercentrics.com to learn more.

