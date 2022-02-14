Tosca Musk Taps Mentee and Winner of the Chimaera Project's SUPPORT.HER Mentorship Program to Direct New Passionflix Short Film <span class="legendSpanClass">Jade Grace's Short Film "Quickie" Adaptation of</span><span class="legendSpanClass">Laurelin Paige's "Dirty Sweet Valentine" Out Today</span>

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionflix is thrilled to announce the release of their latest Quickie, the streamer's unique take on short films, an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Laurelin Paige's "Dirty Sweet Valentine." Founder and CEO Tosca Musk enlisted her mentee Jade Grace, who she met through her involvement with the Chimaera Project's SUPPORT.HER Mentorship Program, to direct.

In 2021, Grace won the 'Chimaera Project - SUPPORT.HER' filmmaking competition, a new mentorship program that offers women (cis, trans, and non-binary inclusive) filmmakers guidance and career assistance, and was awarded a one-on-one mentorship with Musk. The program is dedicated to empowering women and non-binary filmmakers to fearlessly create, inspire and lead.

"Our mission at Passionflix is to make stories that empower women through emotional strength and to remove shame from sexuality; and to tell these stories through the eyes of female directors," said Musk. "Jade is an enormous talent, determined and focused. I'm excited to see how her career grows."

Jade Grace is a USC graduate who majored in Screenwriting and Cinematic Arts where she was previously selected to be a mentee to Oliver Stone. In 2016, she went back to USC to fulfill her Master's degree in Entrepreneurship & Innovation and is now a first year MBA candidate at USC Marshall School of Business.

Watch "Dirty Sweet Valentine" now only on PASSIONFLIX .

About Dirty Sweet Valentine

Like her boss, Amelia has a reason for being a Scrooge about love. As far as she's concerned, that stupid holiday with all the hearts and flowers is just another day. Then a surprise shows up on her doorstep, and her evening takes a sudden turn.

About PASSIONFLIX

PASSIONFLIX is a premium romance-on-demand streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books. Launched in 2017, PASSIONFLIX brings an empowering focus to the female gaze. PASSIONFLIX is available worldwide online and through an app for mobile, digital entertainment systems, and Smart TVs as well as Amazon Prime (US), Roku and Comcast. Visit PASSIONFLIX.com for more information.

