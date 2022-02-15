VIACOMCBS REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RESULTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Total Company Revenue Increased 16% Year-Over-Year in Q4, Reflecting Growth Across All Revenue Types

Quarterly Global Streaming Revenue Grew 48% Year-Over-Year to $1.3 Billion , Driven by Strength in Subscription and Advertising

Strengthened Financial Position by Generating $2.3B of Net Proceeds From Non-Core Asset Dispositions

The Company is Hosting Virtual Investor Event Today, Detailing the Momentum of Paramount+ and More

STATEMENT FROM BOB BAKISH PRESIDENT & CEO

"In the fourth quarter you saw the power of strategy and strength of execution across the company. Our success was evident across all lines of business, and spotlighted by streaming, where we achieved our best quarter ever in streaming subscription growth - more than doubling our subscriber additions from last quarter with a record 9.4M additions, expanding our total global streaming subscribers to over 56M. And, to top it off, we saw meaningful acceleration in our global Pluto TV MAUs, to reach over 64M and generate over $1 billion in revenue in the year. This sets us up well for 2022, where I'm tremendously excited to continue to build on this powerful momentum - investing in global content, distribution, and market expansion - to further drive scale."

Q42021 RESULTS*

























































































$ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



























Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31 GAAP

2021

2020

B/(W)%

2021

2020

B/(W)% Revenue

$ 8,000



$ 6,874



16 %

$ 28,586



$ 25,285



13 % ▪Advertising**

2,634



2,600



1 %

9,267



8,333



11 % ▪Affiliate**

2,110



2,067



2 %

8,394



8,023



5 % ▪Streaming

1,315



888



48 %

4,193



2,561



64 % ▪Theatrical

39



4



n/m

241



180



34 % ▪Licensing and other

1,902



1,315



45 %

6,491



6,188



5 % Operating income

$ 2,664



$ 1,083



146 %

$ 6,297



$ 4,139



52 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

$ 3.05



$ 1.26



142 %

$ 6.69



$ 3.73



79 %

























Non-GAAP†























Adjusted OIBDA

$ 557



$ 1,183



(53) %

$ 4,444



$ 5,132



(13) % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

$ 0.26



$ 1.04



(75) %

$ 3.48



$ 4.20



(17) %

† Non-GAAP measures are detailed in the Supplemental Disclosures at the end of this release. *During the fourth quarter of 2020, ViacomCBS entered into an agreement to sell Simon & Schuster, which was previously reported as the Publishing segment. Simon & Schuster has been presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements for all periods. **Excludes streaming revenue. n/m = not meaningful

OVERVIEW OF Q4 REVENUE

REVENUE BY TYPE

Advertising revenue grew 1% year-over-year, reflecting improved pricing, partially offset by lower political advertising and lower linear impressions.

Affiliate revenue increased 2% year-over-year, reflecting higher reverse compensation, expanded distribution and rate increases, partially offset by subscriber declines.

Streaming revenue rose 48% year-over-year:

Theatrical revenue reflects the fourth quarter release of Clifford The Big Red Dog , and the third quarter release of PAW Patrol: The Movie , while the prior-year period was impacted by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to Covid.

Licensing and other revenue increased 45% year-over-year, reflecting a higher volume of licensing, including from the comparison against the impact in 2020 from Covid-related production shutdowns.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Advertising* $ 2,634



$ 2,600



$ 34



1 %

$ 9,267



$ 8,333



$ 934



11 % Affiliate* 2,110



2,067



43



2



8,394



8,023



371



5

Streaming 1,315



888



427



48



4,193



2,561



1,632



64

▪Advertising 684



545



139



26



2,145



1,418



727



51

▪Subscription 631



343



288



84



2,048



1,143



905



79

Theatrical 39



4



35



n/m

241



180



61



34

Licensing and other 1,902



1,315



587



45



6,491



6,188



303



5

Total Revenue $ 8,000



$ 6,874



$ 1,126



16 %

$ 28,586



$ 25,285



$ 3,301



13 %



*Excludes streaming revenue n/m = not meaningful

GLOBAL STREAMING HIGHLIGHTS

Global streaming subscribers rose to more than 56M , adding a record breaking 9.4M subscribers in the quarter. Domestically, Paramount+ saw record subscriber sign-ups and engagement from a variety of content, including Clifford The Big Red Dog , Mayor of Kingstown , 1883 , South Park: Post Covid , live events and the NFL. Internationally, Paramount+ had great momentum, reflecting strong global and local content, including local sports such as A-League in Australia .

Pluto TV revenue grew 45% year-over-year to $362M , as additions of 10M grew total MAUs to over 64M in the quarter.

REPORTING SEGMENTS

TV ENTERTAINMENT

In Q4, CBS had the top scripted broadcast drama with NCIS , the top comedy with Young Sheldon , and the top three new programs with FBI: International , NCIS: Hawai'i and Ghosts . Also, THE NFL ON CBS averaged over 18 million viewers, more than any prime-time television sports, entertainment, or news series on any network this season.

Revenue grew 18% year-over-year, reflecting growth across all revenue streams.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased 73% year-over-year, reflecting the company's increased investment in Paramount+.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Revenue $ 3,687



$ 3,112



$ 575



18 %

$ 12,931



$ 10,700



$ 2,231



21 % ▪Advertising* 1,539



1,505



34



2



5,377



4,639



738



16

▪Affiliate* 721



688



33



5



2,803



2,614



189



7

▪Streaming 489



298



191



64



1,551



911



640



70

▪Licensing and other 938



621



317



51



3,200



2,536



664



26

Expenses 3,540



2,563



(977)



(38)



11,848



8,843



(3,005)



(34)

Adjusted OIBDA $ 147



$ 549



$ (402)



(73) %

$ 1083



$ 1,857



$ (774)



(42) %



























































*Excludes streaming revenue

























































CABLE NETWORKS

In Q4, ViacomCBS maintained leadership as the #1 portfolio in share of viewing among key demos (P2+, P12-17, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54), and owned the #1 cable series with Yellowstone and the #1 cable series among K2-11 with Paw Patrol.

Revenue increased 17% year-over-year, reflecting growth across all revenue streams.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased 34% year-over-year, reflecting an increased investment in international streaming services and an increase in original programming.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Revenue $ 4,008



$ 3,438



$ 570



17 %

$ 14,200



$ 12,589



$ 1,611



13 % ▪Advertising* 1101



1099



2



0



3,907



3,721



186



5

▪Affiliate* 1,389



1,379



10



1



5,591



5,409



182



3

▪Streaming 826



590



236



40



2,642



1,650



992



60

▪Licensing and other 692



370



322



87



2,060



1,809



251



14

Expenses 3,476



2,637



(839)



(32)



10,453



8,843



(1,610)



(18)

Adjusted OIBDA $ 532



$ 801



$ (269)



(34) %

$ 3,747



$ 3,746



$ 1



0 %



























































*Excludes streaming revenue

























































FILMED ENTERTAINMENT

Revenue rose 61% year-over-year, driven by higher theatrical and licensing revenues.

Adjusted OIBDA increased $36 million year-over-year, reflecting higher profits from the licensing of our content, partially offset by higher distribution costs from the timing of theatrical releases.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Revenue $ 826



$ 514



$ 312



61 %

$ 3,070



$ 2,562



$ 508



20 % ▪Theatrical 39



4



35



n/m

241



180



61



34

▪Licensing and other 787



510



277



54



2,829



2,382



447



19

Expenses 772



496



(276)



(56)



2,702



2,347



(355)



(15)

Adjusted OIBDA $ 54



$ 18



$ 36



200 %

$ 368



$ 215



$ 153



71 %



























































n/m = not meaningful



























































BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2021 , the company had $6.3B of cash on its balance sheet and a committed $3.5B revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

Strengthened financial position by generating $2.3B of net proceeds from the sale of the CBS Studio Center and the Black Rock office building.

VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 8,000

$ 6,874

$ 28,586

$ 25,285 Costs and expenses:













Operating 5,452

4,213

17,744

14,992 Selling, general and administrative 1,991

1,516

6,398

5,320 Depreciation and amortization 101

99

390

430 Restructuring and other corporate matters 19

177

100

618 Total costs and expenses 7,563

6,005

24,632

21,360 Net gain on sales 2,227

214

2,343

214 Operating income 2,664

1,083

6,297

4,139 Interest expense (241)

(268)

(986)

(1,031) Interest income 16

21

53

60 Net gains from investments —

174

47

206 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

(128)

(126) Other items, net (22)

(27)

(77)

(101) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in earnings (loss) of investee companies 2,417

983

5,206

3,147 Provision for income taxes (334)

(183)

(646)

(535) Equity in earnings (loss) of investee companies, net of tax (11)

2

(91)

(28) Net earnings from continuing operations 2,072

802

4,469

2,584 Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 36

27

162

117 Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests) 2,108

829

4,631

2,701 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (50)

(19)

(88)

(279) Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS $ 2,058

$ 810

$ 4,543

$ 2,422















Amounts attributable to ViacomCBS:













Net earnings from continuing operations $ 2,022

$ 783

$ 4,381

$ 2,305 Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 36

27

162

117 Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS $ 2,058

$ 810

$ 4,543

$ 2,422















Basic net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS:













Net earnings from continuing operations $ 3.10

$ 1.27

$ 6.77

$ 3.74 Net earnings from discontinued operations $ .06

$ .04

$ .25

$ .19 Net earnings $ 3.16

$ 1.31

$ 7.02

$ 3.93















Diluted net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS:













Net earnings from continuing operations $ 3.05

$ 1.26

$ 6.69

$ 3.73 Net earnings from discontinued operations $ .05

$ .04

$ .25

$ .19 Net earnings $ 3.11

$ 1.31

$ 6.94

$ 3.92















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 647

617

641

616 Diluted 662

620

655

618

VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except per share amounts)





At December 31,





2021

2020

ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,267

$ 2,984

Receivables, net

6,984

7,017

Programming and other inventory

1,504

1,757

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,176

1,391

Current assets of discontinued operations

745

630

Total current assets

16,676

13,779

Property and equipment, net

1,736

1,994

Programming and other inventory

13,358

10,363

Goodwill

16,584

16,612

Intangible assets, net

2,772

2,826

Operating lease assets

1,630

1,602

Deferred income tax assets, net

1,206

993

Other assets

3,824

3,657

Assets held for sale

19

28

Assets of discontinued operations

815

809

Total Assets

$ 58,620

$ 52,663

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 800

$ 571

Accrued expenses

2,323

1,714

Participants' share and royalties payable

2,159

2,005

Accrued programming and production costs

1,342

1,141

Deferred revenues

1,091

978

Debt

11

16

Other current liabilities

1,182

1,391

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

571

480

Total current liabilities

9,479

8,296

Long-term debt

17,698

19,717

Participants' share and royalties payable

1,244

1,317

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

1,946

2,098

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

1,063

778

Operating lease liabilities

1,598

1,583

Program rights obligations

404

243

Other liabilities

1,898

2,158

Liabilities of discontinued operations

213

220

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

107

197













Commitments and contingencies





















ViacomCBS stockholders' equity:









5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $.001 per share; 25 shares authorized and 10 shares issued (2021)

—

—

Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 55 shares authorized; 41 (2021) and 52 (2020) shares issued

—

—

Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 5,000 shares authorized; 1,110 (2021) and 1,068 (2020) shares issued

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

32,918

29,785

Treasury stock, at cost; 503 (2021 and 2020) Class B Shares

(22,958)

(22,958)

Retained earnings

14,343

10,375

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,902)

(1,832)

Total ViacomCBS stockholders' equity

22,402

15,371

Noncontrolling interests

568

685

Total Equity

22,970

16,056

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 58,620

$ 52,663



VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Operating Activities:





Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests) $ 4,631

$ 2,701 Less: Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 162

117 Net earnings from continuing operations 4,469

2,584 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations:





Depreciation and amortization 390

430 Television programming and feature film cost amortization 13,352

11,045 Deferred tax provision 90

122 Stock-based compensation 192

274 Net gain on sales (2,343)

(214) Net gains from investments (47)

(206) Loss on extinguishment of debt 128

126 Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax and distributions 96

34 Change in assets and liabilities





Decrease (increase) in receivables 179

(68) Increase in inventory and related program and participation liabilities, net (16,584)

(12,170) Increase in accounts payable and other liabilities 760

188 Decrease in pension and postretirement benefit obligations (61)

(20) Increase in income taxes 265

2 Other, net (51)

88 Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations 835

2,215 Net cash flow provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 118

79 Net cash flow provided by operating activities 953

2,294 Investing Activities:





Investments (193)

(59) Capital expenditures (354)

(324) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (54)

(147) Proceeds from dispositions 3,028

593 Other investing activities (25)

— Net cash flow provided by investing activities from continuing operations 2,402

63 Net cash flow used for investing activities from discontinued operations (7)

(7) Net cash flow provided by investing activities 2,395

56 Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt borrowings, net —

(706) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes —

4,375 Repayment of long-term debt (2,230)

(2,901) Dividends paid on preferred stock (30)

— Dividends paid on common stock (617)

(600) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 983

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,672

— Purchase of Company common stock —

(58) Payment of payroll taxes in lieu of issuing shares for stock-based compensation (110)

(93) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 408

5 Payments to noncontrolling interests (235)

(59) Other financing activities 7

(53) Net cash flow used for financing activities (152)

(90) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (48)

25 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,148

2,285 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year (includes $135 (2021) and $202 (2020) of restricted cash) 3,119

834 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year (includes $135 (2020) of restricted cash) $ 6,267

$ 3,119

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 included certain items identified as affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA"), adjusted earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (together, the "adjusted measures") exclude the impact of these items and are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We use these measures to, among other things, evaluate our operating performance. These measures are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods, and they are important indicators of our operational strength and business performance. In addition, we use Adjusted OIBDA to, among other things, value prospective acquisitions. We believe these measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management; provide a clearer perspective on our underlying performance; and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results.

Because the adjusted measures are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income, earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS or diluted EPS from continuing operations, as applicable, as indicators of operating performance. These measures, as we calculate them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The following tables reconcile the adjusted measures to their most directly comparable financial measures in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,664

$ 1,083

$ 6,297

$ 4,139 Depreciation and amortization (a) 101

99

390

430 Restructuring and other corporate matters (b) 19

177

100

618 Programming charges (b) —

38

—

159 Net gain on sales (b) (2,227)

(214)

(2,343)

(214) Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 557

$ 1,183

$ 4,444

$ 5,132



(a) The year ended December 31, 2020 includes an impairment charge for FCC licenses of $25 million and accelerated depreciation of $12 million for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the merger of Viacom Inc. with and into CBS Corporation (the "Merger"). (b) See notes on the following tables for additional information on items affecting comparability.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Earnings from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes

Provision for

Income Taxes

Net Earnings

from

Continuing

Operations

Attributable to

ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS

from

Continuing

Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 2,417





$ (334)





$ 2,022





$ 3.05

Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

19





(5)





14





.02

Net gain on sales (b)

(2,227)





565





(1,662)





(2.51)

Discrete tax items (c)

—





(227)





(227)





(.34)

Impairment of equity-method investment, net of tax

—





—





34





.05

Impact of antidilution of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (d)

—





—





—





(.01)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 209





$ (1)





$ 181





$ .26





(a) Reflects severance costs associated with changes in management at certain of our businesses. (b) Primarily reflects gains on the sales of CBS Studio Center and 51 West 52nd Street, an office tower that was formerly the headquarters of CBS ("51 West 52nd Street"). (c) Principally reflects the recognition of a capital loss associated with a change in the tax entity classification of a foreign subsidiary. (d) The weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in the calculation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations were 662 million and in the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations were 650 million. These amounts differ because adjusted diluted EPS excludes the effect of the assumed conversion of our Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock into shares of common stock since the impact would have been antidilutive. As a result, in the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS, the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding does not include the assumed issuance of shares upon conversion of preferred stock, and preferred stock dividends recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $14 million are deducted from net earnings from continuing operations.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Earnings from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes

Provision for

Income Taxes

Net Earnings

from

Continuing

Operations

Attributable to

ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS

from

Continuing

Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 983





$ (183)





$ 783





$ 1.26

Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

177





(40)





137





.22

Programming charges (b)

38





(10)





28





.05

Gain on sales (c)

(214)





31





(183)





(.30)

Net gain from investments (d)

(174)





42





(132)





(.21)

Discrete tax items

—





12





12





.02

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 810





$ (148)





$ 645





$ 1.04





(a) Reflects severance, exit costs and other costs related to the Merger. (b) Primarily related to the abandonment of certain incomplete programs resulting from production shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic (" COVID-19"). (c) Reflects a gain on the sale of CNET Media Group ("CMG"). (d) Primarily reflects an increase in the value of our investment in fuboTV, Inc. ("fuboTV"), which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2020.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Earnings from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes

Provision for

Income Taxes

Net Earnings

from

Continuing

Operations

Attributable to

ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS

from

Continuing

Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 5,206





$ (646)





$ 4,381





$ 6.69

Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

100





(25)





75





.11

Net gain on sales (b)

(2,343)





592





(1,751)





(2.67)

Gains from investments (c)

(47)





11





(36)





(.05)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

128





(30)





98





.15

Pension settlement charge (d)

10





(2)





8





.01

Discrete tax items (e)

—





(517)





(517)





(.79)

Impairment of equity-method investment, net of tax

—





—





34





.05

Impact of antidilution of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (f)

—





—





—





(.02)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,054





$ (617)





$ 2,292





3.48





(a) Reflects severance costs associated with changes in management at certain of our businesses and the impairment of lease assets in connection with cost transformation initiatives related to the Merger. (b) Primarily reflects gains on the sales of CBS Studio Center, 51 West 52nd Street and a noncore trademark licensing operation. (c) Primarily reflects a gain of $37 million on the sale of an investment and a gain of $9 million from an increase in the fair value of an investment that was sold during the third quarter of 2021. (d) Reflects the accelerated recognition of a portion of the unamortized actuarial losses due to the volume of lump sum benefit payments in one of our pension plans. (e) Primarily reflects a benefit of $260 million to remeasure our United Kingdom ("U.K.") net deferred income tax asset as a result of the enactment of an increase in the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% beginning April 1, 2023, a benefit of $229 million from the recognition of a capital loss associated with a change in the tax entity classification of a foreign subsidiary, as well as a net tax benefit in connection with the settlement of income tax audits. (f) The weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in the calculation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations were 655 million and in the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations were 646 million. These amounts differ because adjusted diluted EPS excludes the effect of the assumed conversion of our Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock into shares of common stock since the impact would have been antidilutive. As a result, in the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS, the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding does not include the assumed issuance of shares upon conversion of preferred stock, and preferred stock dividends recorded during the year ended December 31, 2021 of $44 million are deducted from net earnings from continuing operations.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Earnings from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes

Provision for

Income Taxes

Net Earnings

from

Continuing

Operations

Attributable to

ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS

from

Continuing

Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 3,147





$ (535)





$ 2,305





$ 3.73

Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

618





(133)





485





.79

Impairment charge (b)

25





(6)





19





.03

Depreciation of abandoned technology (c)

12





(3)





9





.01

Programming charges (d)

159





(39)





120





.20

Gain on sales (e)

(214)





31





(183)





(.30)

Net gains from investments (f)

(206)





50





(156)





(.25)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

126





(29)





97





.16

Discrete tax items (g)

—





(110)





(110)





(.18)

Impairment of equity-method investment, net of tax

—





—





9





.01

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,667





$ (774)





$ 2,595





$ 4.20





(a) Reflects severance, exit costs and other costs related to the Merger and a charge to write down property and equipment that was classified as held for sale. (b) Reflects a charge to reduce the carrying values of FCC licenses in two markets to their fair values. (c) Reflects accelerated depreciation for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the Merger. (d) Primarily related to the abandonment of certain incomplete programs resulting from production shutdowns related to COVID-19. (e) Reflects a gain on the sale of CMG. (f) Primarily reflects an increase in the value of our investment in fuboTV, which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. (g) Primarily reflects a benefit from the remeasurement of our U.K. net deferred income tax asset as a result of an increase in the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 17% to 19% enacted during the third quarter of 2020.

