AEROCLEAN TECHNOLOGIES AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM TO BE INSTALLED AT HOSPITAL FOR SPECIAL SURGERY IN NEW YORK

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, AeroClean Technologies ("AeroClean") (Nasdaq: AERC) announced Hospital for Special Surgery ("HSS") in New York will install Pūrgo™ air purification and sanitization devices in their facilities starting in early 2022. Pūrgo™ utilizes patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce or remove harmful pathogens like allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi and viruses, including the surrogate pathogen for COVID-19 – offering continuous air sanitization as an additional important safety measure for patients, staff and visitors.

HSS, the #1 ranked hospital in the US for orthopedics for 12 years, best in the northeast for rheumatology and top-ranked in pediatric orthopedics, will start deployment of the Pūrgo™ units in non-clinical areas with high staff, patient and visitor traffic. Following deployment in non-clinical areas, HSS is evaluating opportunities for a broader deployment of Pūrgo™ devices to other areas, including new surgical locations, outpatient treatment areas, medical office buildings and other spaces where supplemental, localized air sanitization will be needed.

"As the world's largest academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal care, we have the responsibility and opportunity to implement the systems that will create the safest possible environment," said Dr. Bryan Kelly, HSS Surgeon in Chief and Medical Director.

HSS also plans to test and validate AeroClean's new clean air technology for elevators, Pūrgo™ Lift. These devices will be installed in an HSS public elevator in February 2022 and evaluated for future deployment across HSS facilities.

"Implementing cutting-edge technology is necessary as part of our commitment to providing the best care for our patients, staff and visitors," said Mark Healey, HSS Assistant Vice President, Facilities and Environmental Services.

Pūrgo will continuously work to purify and eliminate viruses and other pollutants from the air, continuously increasing local air exchange to help prevent the transmission of harmful pathogens indoors.

"We are proud to provide HSS with a real-time solution that can be deployed safely in any of their spaces to purify the air and add a supplemental layer of protection for everyone who enters their facilities," said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean.

About AeroClean Technologies: AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called, Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

