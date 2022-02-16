Annual contract value exceeds $1 billion in Q4 2021

- ACV grows 20 percent year over year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

"Robust demand for digital transformation projects in both the front and back-office resulted in continued strong growth for Pega," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "In 2022 and beyond, our goal is to capitalize on this demand to become the enterprise standard workflow engine, servicing backbone, and centralized brain for the largest and most demanding enterprises globally."

"As we get closer to exiting the cloud transition, I'm excited to see Pega achieve ACV of $1 billion for the first time in its history," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We're now experiencing improving profitability and cash flow that reveals the underlying power of our subscription model. This increasing profitability and accelerating ACV growth will keep us on the path to becoming a Rule of 40 business."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,




Year Ended

December 31,



2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Total revenue

$

316,184


$

298,600


6 %


$

1,211,653


$

1,017,517


19 %

Net (loss) income - GAAP

$

(37,246)


$

4,006


*


$

(63,040)


$

(61,373)


 ­(3) %

Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP

$

3,051


$

16,817


 ­(82) %


$

18,812


$

(26,410)


*

Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP

$

(0.46)


$

0.05


*


$

(0.77)


$

(0.76)


(1) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$

0.04


$

0.20


 ­(80) %


$

0.22


$

(0.33)


*


* not meaningful.


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Change


Year Ended

December 31,


Change

(Dollars in thousands)

2021


2020



2021


2020


Pega Cloud

$          81,446


$          61,188


$          20,258

33 %


$        300,966


$        208,268


$          92,698

45 %

Maintenance

82,726


76,122


6,604

9 %


320,257


296,709


23,548

8 %

Subscription services

164,172


137,310


26,862

20 %


621,223


504,977


116,246

23 %

Subscription license (A)

85,022


95,897


(10,875)

 ­(11) %


336,248


266,352


69,896

26 %

Subscription

249,194


233,207


15,987

7 %


957,471


771,329


186,142

24 %

Perpetual license

11,250


11,990


(740)

 ­(6) %


32,172


28,558


3,614

13 %

Consulting

55,740


53,403


2,337

4 %


222,010


217,630


4,380

2 %

Total revenue

$        316,184


$        298,600


$          17,584

6 %


$       1,211,653


$       1,017,517


$        194,136

19 %


(A) Revenue from term licenses.

(1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures.

2022 Guidance (1)

As of February 16, 2022, we are providing the following guidance:

(in millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Annual contract value growth

20 - 22%


Year Ended December 31, 2022


GAAP


Non-GAAP (1)

Revenue

$1.46 - $1.49 billion


$1.46 - $1.49 billion

Net income (loss)

$(71.7) - $(50.4) million


$64.7 - $86.0 million

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.89) - $(0.62)


$0.75 - $1.00


(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 16, 2022.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-800-437-2398 (domestic), 1-323-994-2093 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524699&tp_key=509709a596) by logging onto https://www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • the impact of actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the Coronavirus ("COVID-19");
  • reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
  • the relocation of our corporate headquarters;
  • the continued uncertainties in the global economy;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, as well as intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 16, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit https://www.pega.com.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue








Subscription services

$   164,172


$   137,310


$    621,223


$    504,977

Subscription license

85,022


95,897


336,248


266,352

Perpetual license

11,250


11,990


32,172


28,558

Consulting

55,740


53,403


222,010


217,630

Total revenue

316,184


298,600


1,211,653


1,017,517

Cost of revenue








Subscription services

32,240


26,003


120,446


98,886

Subscription license

579


510


2,389


2,644

Perpetual license

77


64


229


284

Consulting

52,267


50,318


213,299


209,099

Total cost of revenue

85,163


76,895


336,363


310,913

Gross profit

231,021


221,705


875,290


706,604

Operating expenses








Selling and marketing

168,245


150,009


625,886


545,693

Research and development

69,065


59,366


260,630


236,986

General and administrative

25,899


18,260


83,506


67,452

Total operating expenses

263,209


227,635


970,022


850,131

(Loss) from operations

(32,188)


(5,930)


(94,732)


(143,527)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(1,476)


1,159


(6,459)


3,704

Interest income

149


131


704


1,223

Interest expense

(2,209)


(5,565)


(7,956)


(19,356)

(Loss) income on capped call transactions

(16,090)


11,881


(23,633)


31,697

Other (loss) income, net

(19)


(4)


89


1,370

(Loss) income before (benefit from) income taxes

(51,833)


1,672


(131,987)


(124,889)

(Benefit from) income taxes

(14,587)


(2,334)


(68,947)


(63,516)

Net (loss) income

$   (37,246)


$      4,006


$    (63,040)


$   (61,373)

(Loss) earnings per share








Basic

$       (0.46)


$        0.05


$        (0.77)


$       (0.76)

Diluted

$       (0.46)


$        0.05


$        (0.77)


$       (0.76)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding








Basic

81,692


80,770


81,387


80,336

Diluted

81,692


86,080


81,387


80,336

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Net (loss) income - GAAP

$      (37,246)


$        4,006


*


$      (63,040)


$    (61,373)


(3) %

Stock-based compensation (2)

26,463


26,313




115,947


103,068



Capped call transactions

16,090


(11,881)




23,633


(31,697)



Litigation

9,782


1,675




18,198


3,823



Convertible senior notes

952


4,408




2,977


14,813



Headquarters lease





(15,111)




Amortization of intangible assets

982


919




3,987


3,970



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

1,476


(1,159)




6,459


(3,704)



Other


(384)




15


757



Income tax effects (3)

(15,448)


(7,080)




(74,253)


(56,067)



Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP

$          3,051


$       16,817


(82) %


$        18,812


$    (26,410)


*













Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP

$          (0.46)


$           0.05


*


$          (0.77)


$        (0.76)


(1) %

Non-GAAP adjustments

0.50


0.15




0.99


0.43



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$            0.04


$           0.20


(80) %


$            0.22


$        (0.33)


*













Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

81,692


86,080


(5) %


81,387


80,336


1 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments

3,795





4,487




Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP

85,487


86,080


(1) %


85,874


80,336


7 %


* not meaningful.

(1) We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our Non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.
  • Litigation: Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings that originated outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. See "Note 11. Debt" in Item 8 of this Annual Report for additional information. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provide a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Headquarters lease: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.
  • Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses on our venture investments and incremental fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the live event portion of our 2020 PegaWorld conference. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(2) Stock-based compensation:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2021


2020


2021


2020

Cost of revenue

$                 4,933


$                  5,160


$                 21,822


$                  20,796

Selling and marketing

12,337


12,315


54,182


46,283

Research and development

6,070


5,819


25,413


22,885

General and administrative

3,123


3,019


14,530


13,104


$               26,463


$                 26,313


$               115,947


$                103,068

Income tax benefit

$                (5,382)


$                  (5,171)


$                (23,410)


$                 (20,464)

(3) Effective income tax rates:


Year Ended

December 31,


2021


2020

GAAP

52 %


51 %

Non-GAAP

22  %


22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                   159,965


$                  171,899

Marketable securities

202,814


293,269

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

362,779


465,168

Accounts receivable

182,717


215,827

Unbilled receivables

226,714


207,155

Other current assets

68,008


88,760

Total current assets

840,218


976,910

Unbilled receivables

129,789


113,278

Goodwill

81,923


79,231

Other long-term assets

541,601


434,843

Total assets

$                 1,593,531


$                1,604,262

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                       15,281


$                     24,028

Accrued expenses

63,890


59,261

Accrued compensation and related expenses

120,946


123,012

Deferred revenue

275,844


232,865

Other current liabilities

9,443


20,969

Total current liabilities

485,404


460,135

Convertible senior notes, net

590,722


518,203

Operating lease liabilities

87,818


59,053

Other long-term liabilities

13,499


24,699

Total liabilities

1,177,443


1,062,090

Total stockholders' equity

416,088


542,172

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 1,593,531


$                1,604,262

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,


2021


2020

Net (loss)

$                   (63,040)


$                  (61,373)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities




Non-cash items

161,690


93,795

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

(59,532)


(32,985)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

39,118


(563)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

72,503


(321,683)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(121,843)


423,448

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,712)


2,334

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(11,934)


103,536

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

171,899


68,363

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                   159,965


$                  171,899

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV")
(in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for term license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition. Foreign currency exchange rate changes were a 1% headwind to ACV growth in 2021.


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


Change

Pega Cloud

$                   363,970


$                 266,642


$                   97,328

37 %

Maintenance

330,904


304,488


26,416

9 %

Subscription services

694,874


571,130


123,744

22 %

Subscription license (1)

307,750


264,346


43,404

16 %


$                1,002,624


$                 835,476


$                 167,148

20 %


(1) ACV from term licenses.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
BACKLOG
(in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of December 31, 2021:


Subscription services


Subscription

products (1)


Perpetual

license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       234,917


$       330,426


$       153,467


$         10,952


$         41,411


$       771,173

58 %

1-2 years

65,502


220,231


14,968


4,505


8,917


314,123

23 %

2-3 years

38,432


124,969


1,955


2,252


5,512


173,120

13 %

Greater than 3 years

28,157


55,937


1,765



619


86,478

6 %


$       367,008


$       731,563


$       172,155


$         17,709


$         56,459


$     1,344,894

100 %

% of Total

28 %


54 %


13 %


1 %


4 %


100 %


Change since December 31, 2020













$         37,093


$       141,426


$         53,341


$           5,800


$         34,847


$       272,507



11 %


24 %


45 %


49 %


161 %


25 %



(1) Backlog from term licenses.

As of December 31, 2020:


Subscription services


Subscription

products (1)


Perpetual

license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       227,803


$       248,223


$       105,920


$         11,514


$         19,226


$       612,686

57 %

1-2 years

54,509


193,064


7,962


395


346


256,276

24 %

2-3 years

28,320


104,542


4,928



851


138,641

13 %

Greater than 3 years

19,283


44,308


4



1,189


64,784

6 %


$       329,915


$       590,137


$       118,814


$         11,909


$         21,612


$     1,072,387

100 %

% of Total

31 %


55 %


11 %


1 %


2 %


100 %



(1) Backlog from term licenses.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE
(in millions, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2022


Low


High

Annual contract value growth

20 %


22 %





Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP)

$

1,460


$

1,490





Net loss (GAAP)

$

(71.7)


$

(50.4)

Stock-based compensation

146.2


146.2

Litigation

24.0


24.0

Convertible senior notes

2.7


2.7

Amortization of intangible assets

3.9


3.9

Foreign currency transaction (gain)

(2.0)


(2.0)

Income tax effects

(38.4)


(38.4)

Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$

64.7


$

86.0





Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP

$

(0.89)


$

(0.62)

Non-GAAP adjustments

1.64


1.62

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$

0.75


$

1.00





Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

81


81

Incremental dilutive shares for Non-GAAP

5


5

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP

86


86

